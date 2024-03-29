Next Health’s Expansion into Florida: New Wellness Centres Set to Launch in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach

Next Health, a vanguard in the health optimisation and longevity sector, is broadening its footprint with the introduction of new centres in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach, Florida. This development follows the announcement of four upcoming sites in Miami, under the guidance of the esteemed Dr. Thomas Philips, a leading figure in orthopaedic surgery with a focus on sports medicine. The addition of these three new centres marks a significant stride in Next Health’s journey, bringing the total to seven locations across South Florida as part of a comprehensive multi-unit area development agreement.

Scott Svilich, COO of Next Health, expressed his delight in continuing the partnership with Dr. Philips for this expansion, stating, “We are thrilled to partner once again with Dr. Philips as we expand into Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach. His expertise and passion for proactive healthcare perfectly complement Next Health’s innovative approach, and we are confident in our shared vision for transforming lives.”

Dr. Philips is renowned for his groundbreaking work in orthopaedic research and his dedication to patient care, making him an invaluable addition to the Next Health team. His alignment with Next Health’s vision to enhance individual health and longevity is evident.

This expansion initiative by Next Health is poised to redefine the wellness industry’s standards within these communities, boasting impressive unit economics. The vibrant atmosphere of Fort Lauderdale, the serene beauty of Boca Raton, and the luxurious allure of Palm Beach serve as ideal locales for Next Health’s progressive healthcare solutions, appealing to the health-conscious residents of these areas.

The founders of Next Health, Dr. Darshan Shah (CEO) and Kevin Peake (President), conveyed their enthusiasm for the expansion, saying, “As we embark on this exciting journey into Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach, we are honored to bring Next Health’s transformative approach to health optimization and longevity. These communities share our commitment to proactive health measures, and we look forward to empowering residents to live their best lives.”

Next Health’s global influence, with operations in nine states and three countries, underscores its commitment to transforming healthcare. The imminent opening of the Miami location is a landmark event in Next Health’s expansion narrative. The company is also extending franchising opportunities to prime markets domestically and internationally, beckoning those interested in pioneering the future of health and wellness.

For further details on Next Health’s franchising opportunities or to enquire about their services, please visit the Next Health Franchise website or contact them at franchise@next-health.com.