Glowfrog Ascends to Premier Status in UK’s Corporate Video Production Sphere

Securing the top position at the Vidsaga awards, Glowfrog Video Production has been heralded as the Best UK Corporate Video Production Company for the year 2024. This prestigious distinction highlights Glowfrog’s dedication to crafting exceptional video content, fostering creativity, and prioritising client satisfaction above all.

“We are delighted to be acknowledged by Vidsaga as the top corporate video production company for 2024,” remarked Matt Middleton, the visionary Director of Glowfrog Video Production. He further noted, “This achievement reflects the hard work and talent of our team, who are passionate about producing compelling video content that achieves our clients’ objectives.”

Renowned for their expertise in generating marketing videos for an array of industries, Glowfrog’s recent accolade adds to their growing collection of industry recognition. Their offerings range from product demonstrations and corporate storytelling to promotional content and event videography, all designed to elevate local brands to new heights.

Matt Middleton expanded on the company’s core mission, stating, “Our mission at Glowfrog is to produce impactful video content that tells our clients’ stories effectively.” He also highlighted the award’s significance, saying, “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to excellence and strengthens our position as a trusted partner for businesses and organisations seeking high-quality video production services.”

With operational bases in Derby and Nottingham, Glowfrog Video Production serves a diverse clientele across the UK, including major corporations such as Mercedes-Benz, Shimano, and Marks & Spencer, as well as smaller entities, ensuring each project is met with unparalleled creativity and professionalism.