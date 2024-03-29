Launch of a New Insurance Service for Creative Freelancers

Mode Insurance has been unveiled as a novel insurance solution for the self-employed, freelance creators, and small enterprises within the creative industry.

This initiative is supported by key industry players including Gambit Insurance Solutions Ltd, Bspoke Insurance Group Ltd, and Movo Partnership Ltd.

Ajay Mistry, after dedicating two years to champion multicultural inclusivity and advancement in the insurance field through iCAN (Insurance Cultural Awareness Network), has introduced Mode Insurance to revolutionize the way creative professionals acquire insurance.

Ajay’s drive to offer creative individuals insurance that empowers them to manage their own security has been a long-standing ambition, fueled by the recent scarcity of contemporary business insurance alternatives for the creative domain.

Ajay Mistry stated regarding the launch, “With Mode Insurance, my team and I have launched something new and exciting that will help creative freelancers buy the insurance they need.

“We’ve pulled together our wealth of insurance broking expertise with a team of freelancers to build a fresh and flexible service that is a game-changer for creative freelancers who want insurance that’s as flexible as they are.

“The creative economy is diverse and growing rapidly as more people than ever make the shift away from traditional ways of working. We get that it can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve made getting the right insurance straightforward and fuss-free – whether that’s just for a day, a weekend or the whole year round.

“We want to put creatives in complete control of their cover, providing them with the foundations to succeed in the creative sector.”

Flexible, Straightforward, and Adaptable

Together with Gambit Insurance Solutions Ltd, Ajay and his colleagues collaborated with former freelancers and marketing experts to craft the offerings of Mode Insurance. This approach places the clientele at the heart of the service, enhanced by Ajay’s vast experience in insurance brokerage.

Creative individuals and small businesses are presented with a variety of cover options for their tools, work, and personal protection, with policies underwritten by Bspoke Sports & Leisure on behalf of Accelerant Insurance Europe SA.

Craig Morgan, Managing Director at Bspoke Sports & Leisure, commented, “The Bspoke Group is thrilled to be working with Mode Insurance.

“The energy and expertise Ajay and the rest of the team bring is a breath of fresh air and can only help the freelancer industry as it returns to its strength following the great recovery post Covid.

“We are pleased to be at the start of a partnership together. This is the first of many distribution partnerships for the Sports & Leisure division.”

Mode Insurance offers an online quotation system for Public Liability Insurance, Equipment Insurance, Professional Indemnity Insurance, and Employers’ Liability Insurance, designed for ease of use by Durell Software, allowing freelancers to secure a policy swiftly.

Tom White, Managing Director at Durell, shared his thoughts before the Mode Insurance launch: “Gambit Insurance Solutions have been a fantastic company to work with, a great team, innovative approach and well-designed products.

“It’s very pleasing to launch so quickly, it really highlights the synergies offered by Durell’s collaboration with Movo.

“We continually look for new partners that align with our strategy and we saw Gambit as a perfect fit.

“I look forward to building a lasting relationship and all the new opportunities that working together will bring.”

Mode Insurance marks the inaugural venture by Gambit Insurance Solutions, in collaboration with the Movo Partnership – a network for both emerging and established insurance brokers.

Lea Cheesbrough, CEO at Movo Partnership & Commercial Director of Durell Software, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to be part of this amazing journey with Mode Insurance and the wider team of Gambit Insurance Solutions.

“The energy and foresight the team have runs to their core and Movo Partnership feel honoured to be a small part of this.

“Future thinking brokers like Mode are finding ways to support customers via tech and traditional customer service, making them a significant player in the independent broking market.”