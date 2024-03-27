NetXL Distribution Ltd Partners with Shelly Group AD for UK Market

NetXL Distribution Ltd (NetXL) and Shelly Group AD (ISIN: BG1100003166) have entered into a pivotal distribution agreement to bring Shelly Group’s (Shelly) innovative IoT and smart building products to the UK.

Shelly has achieved remarkable success with over 13 million units sold globally. Their product portfolio, including the acclaimed Plus, Mini, Pro, and PM series, offers comprehensive solutions for managing lighting, power, and heating, encompassing power management, sensors, and control switches.

Shelly is renowned for the compact design of its retrofit devices, which are commonly fitted behind conventional switches, as well as the Pro series which is designed for DIN rail mounting in modern smart homes.

Matt Mansell, CEO of NetXL, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “With a new device installed every 6.5 seconds, we’re confident we’ve found the right partner in Shelly and are more than excited to bring them to the UK market en masse”.

Shelly’s products are designed to seamlessly integrate with over 200 platforms, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant, among others, and are supported by MQTT, WebHooks, and scripting functionalities, all managed through an all-encompassing app.

Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of Shelly, commented on the collaboration: “NetXL’s extensive reach and proven track record driving the success of innovative brands will undoubtedly amplify our UK adoption. We’re delighted to welcome NetXL as a strategic partner to our network.”

For further details about Shelly’s products or to explore their full range, visit www.netxl.com/shelly/.