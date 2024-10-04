Cambridge Named the UK’s Top City for Dog-Friendly Hotels in 2024

East of England and Cambridge Lead the Way in Pet-Friendly Travel Options

According to a recent study by Dog-friendlyHotels.com, Cambridge has been crowned the most dog-friendly city in the UK for 2024. The research, which analysed data from Tripadvisor and YouGov, identified the best cities and regions across the UK based on the number of dog-friendly hotels available.

Key Insights

Cambridge:

Cambridge ranks as the UK’s top city for dog-friendly hotels, with 46.31% of its accommodation options welcoming pets (113 out of 244 hotels). Although only 6.6% of these hotels hold a 4+ star rating, the wide variety of choices puts Cambridge at the forefront for pet owners.

Carlisle & Durham:

Carlisle offers 31.9% of its hotels as dog-friendly, with 28.4% of those achieving a high rating.

Durham also presents a good balance of quality and availability when it comes to pet-friendly accommodation.

London & Liverpool:

Despite its size, London has only 4.4% of its hotels listed as dog-friendly.

Liverpool, while a popular tourist destination, ranks lowest in terms of dog-friendly accommodation options.

Regional Leaders

East of England:

The East of England is the top region for dog-friendly hotels, with 24.4% of all accommodation allowing pets. Out of 564 hotels, 155 welcome dogs, making it the leading area for pet-friendly travel in the UK.

North West England:

In terms of quality, North West England takes the top spot with the highest percentage (11.2%) of dog-friendly hotels rated 4 stars or more.

Study Methodology

The findings are based on a YouGov survey conducted in Q2 2024, focusing on the UK’s most popular travel cities.

Tripadvisor data was collected in August 2024 to analyse dog-friendly hotels across 36 cities, with particular emphasis on accommodations rated 4 stars or higher to assess quality.

Cities were ranked based on the availability and quality of pet-friendly hotels.

For more information and to explore the full rankings, please visit:

www.dog-friendlyhotels.com/places