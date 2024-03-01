Flyla.com Embarks on Exciting Expansion Across Europe with Fresh Airline Collaborations

Flyla.com, the premier booking platform for student airfares, is delighted to announce an ambitious expansion across Europe, underpinned by new collaborations with leading airlines. In 2023, Flyla.com experienced remarkable growth, expanding its customer base fourfold and significantly boosting revenue for its airline collaborators. The company now aims to reach even loftier goals.

What’s New at Flyla.com:

Broadening Collaborations: The platform is excited to reveal distribution collaborations with global travel entities such as Ulysse, Pion (previously known as Studentbeans), ISIC, and bus2alps, in addition to new airline partnerships with Star Alliance's LOT Polish Airlines, Norway's Wideroe, and Scotland's Loganair.

Focusing on Sustainability: Flyla.com has always been committed to more sustainable flying, offering carbon offset for every flight booked through the platform. Enhancing this commitment, the platform now enables users to choose the specific project they wish to support with their carbon offset contribution. An impressive 72.9% of users have engaged with this feature.

Ben Shaw, CEO of Flyla.com, shared his excitement about the expansion, saying, “This marks a significant milestone for Flyla.com. Our advanced carbon compensation system is now available to an audience of over 20 million European students in addition to the many new routes we exclusively serve student fight content on. This is a huge step forward for students, us and carbon-conscious flying.”

Echoing the sentiment, Amy McLean from Loganair commented, “Working with Flyla will simplify the process for students to find discounted fares for some of our most sought-after routes.”

Amit Ray, Director DACH markets, Italy & India at LOT Polish Airlines, remarked, “We are happy to partner with Flyla giving customers what they value.”

Flyla.com is not merely about providing discounted flights; it’s about making travel more accessible and promoting environmental responsibility. Watch this space for further updates as we continue to innovate and broaden our services.