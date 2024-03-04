Winners Announced for the 32nd NATJA Travel Media Awards

The North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) has disclosed the awardees of its 32nd Annual NATJA Travel Media Awards Competition, honouring exceptional publications, travel journalists, photographers, and destination marketing entities. In a notable development this year, NATJA introduced distinct recognitions for the top publication, destination, journalist, and photographer across the varied categories in the contest. Awards were bestowed upon Travel + Leisure as Magazine of the Year, Kansas Tourism for Destination of the Year, Autumn Phillips securing Journalist of the Year, and Therese Iknoian as Photographer of the Year. A comprehensive list of the victors and those receiving honourable mentions is provided below and is accessible at www.natja.org.

“Submissions for this year’s awards competition included a diverse group of journalists, publications, and destination marketing organizations from North America,” stated NATJA CEO, Helen Hernandez. “Choosing the winners by our independent panel of judges was particularly challenging this year due to the exceptional standard and diversity of articles, photographs, and marketing initiatives submitted for evaluation. I wish to extend my congratulations to all the winners for their remarkable efforts in enhancing the travel experience for those embarking on new explorations and adventures.”

The judging panel for the awards consisted of celebrated newspaper and magazine editors, as well as educators from a spectrum of journalism disciplines. Each category saw the selection of one first-place (Gold) recipient, along with 2nd place (Silver), 3rd place (Bronze), and Honourable Mentions. To be considered for an award or mention, the work must have been published between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

Founded in 1991, NATJA is a leading organisation in the realm of travel journalism, dedicated to enhancing the quality of journalism through supporting the professional advancement of its members, offering exceptional program benefits and essential resources, celebrating journalistic achievements worldwide, and promoting travel and leisure activities to the general populace.

###

Special Recognitions

Magazine of the Year: Travel + Leisure

Destination of the Year: Kansas Tourism

Journalist of the Year: Autumn Phillips

Photographer of the Year: Therese Iknoian Therese Iknoian PUBLICATIONS

Travel Magazine – Print or Online

• Gold Award: Travel + Leisure

• Silver Award: Condé Nast Traveler

• Bronze Award: Range by Ensemble Travel Group

• Honorable Mention: Robb Report

DESTINATION MARKETING ORGANIZATIONS

Visitors’ Guide (Printed or Digital) or Website

• Gold Award: Explore Gwinnett, “Explore Gwinnett Visitor Magazine”

• Silver Award: Visit Buffalo Niagara, “Visit Buffalo Niagara Website”

• Bronze Award: Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, “Birmingham, AL 60 year Commemoration”,

• Honorable Mention Award: Kansas Tourism, “Kansas Official Travel Guide 2023” • Gold Award: Explore Gwinnett, “Explore Gwinnett Visitor Magazine”• Silver Award: Visit Buffalo Niagara, “Visit Buffalo Niagara Website”• Bronze Award: Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, “Birmingham, AL 60 year Commemoration”,• Honorable Mention Award: Kansas Tourism, “Kansas Official Travel Guide 2023” Destination Video

• Gold Award: Indiana Destination Development Corporation, “Get IN!”

• Silver Award: Love Catalina, “Cast Away”

• Bronze Award: Kansas Tourism, “Capturing Kansas: The Gordon Parks Legacy” Creative Marketing Campaign

• Gold Award: Kansas Tourism, “The ‘Home on the Range’ Project”

• Silver Award: Love Catalina, “Let Out Your Island Side and Kidalina”

• Bronze Award: Meet Minneapolis, “Minneapolis: See What All the Fuss is About”

MEDIA