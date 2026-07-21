Vilalara Grand Hotel Algarve Celebrates 60 Years as One of Southern Europe’s Founding Luxury Resorts

PORCHES, ALGARVE, PORTUGAL. July 20th, 2026 – Vilalara Grand Hotel Algarve, the clifftop resort that helped invent the Mediterranean summer, celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026.

Born in 1966 on eleven hectares of gardens descending to one of the most beautiful beaches of the Algarve, Vilalara belongs to the same founding generation as Marbella Club, Reid’s Palace, Cala di Volpe, Le Sirenuse and Il Pellicano, the small circle of properties that shaped European leisure more than half a century ago. Six decades later, its core aim remains to be a place of sea, silence and discretion, now renewed for the generations to come.

Vilalara began as the vision of its founder, George Ansley, and was designed by his son in law, the sculptor, painter and photographer José Harry de Almeida Araújo, under the theme of a Hidden Utopia, drawing inspiration from the Aga Khan’s pioneering Costa Smeralda in Sardinia.

Named in 1967 after Ansley’s newborn granddaughter, Lara, the resort was acquired a year later by the Swiss businessman Leon Levy, who shaped it into one of Europe’s most discreet private clubs. The founding principle was that luxury would not be imposed upon the landscape – it would be the landscape itself with low, curving buildings in cliff tones that are difficult to distinguish from the coastline.

The resort’s first golden era was recorded by Slim Aarons, the legendary photographer of international society, whose images remain among the most evocative portraits found in Portugal’s hospitality scene. The actress Eva Gabor owned a villa at Vilalara from 1970, later sold to Winston Spencer Churchill, grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, and correspondence preserved in the resort’s archives shows Gabor speaking regularly about Portugal on the Merv Griffin Show, reaching millions of American viewers. The archives also record visits by Gunter Sachs, Princess Diana, President Jimmy Carter and Princess Caroline of Monaco.

In 1990 Vilalara opened Portugal’s first thalassotherapy centre, a 2,800 square metre pioneer inspired by the great French institutions of Biarritz and Quiberon and developed in the lineage of Louison Bobet, the champion cyclist turned pioneer of modern marine therapy. Its heir, today’s Wellness Club, draws seawater directly from the Atlantic, naturally rich in magnesium and calcium, and extends the legacy into integrative programmes dedicated to longevity and deep restoration.

For its 60th year, the resort has completed a careful renovation guided by the surrounding cliffs: the ochre and honey of the stone, a limestone white that reflects the light softly, and materials that age well, natural stone, dark timber, linen and esparto fibre. “We were not moved by the anniversary, nor by trends,” says Daniel Albarran, General Manager. “We belong to the lineage of the great founding resorts of Southern Europe, and that carries a responsibility. This renovation and celebration is a commitment to the guests who will arrive at Vilalara sixty years from now.”

Roughly half of Vilalara’s guests return year after year, and about five percent have been visiting for more than thirty years. “Many resorts survived by becoming something else. We survived by being who we are,” adds Albarran.

A year of celebrations unfolds under the signature Six decades preserving the Algarve’s Eden, including the debut of the new Racquet Club, a summer series of Chronicle Dinners revisiting the resort’s history and an anniversary celebration in August timed with the solar eclipse over Iberia.

Coral, the resort’s fine dining restaurant, enters the anniversary year recommended by the Michelin Guide Portugal 2026, joined by Raízes, the resort’s farm to table restaurant, where produce from the kitchen garden meets the open flame in a celebration of the bond between inland and fire.