Woman Finds Dog’s Face in Espresso Martini Foam

A woman in Andover, near Boston, Massachusetts, was surprised to find the distinct face of a dog in her Espresso Martini. Kate Conlon had ordered the drink at a local bar as a late-night treat, and upon finishing it, she noticed the foam resembled a dog’s head. The foam featured coffee beans for eyes and a nose, with an ear also etched out. Conlon captured a photo of the drink and shared it online, where others were quick to spot the resemblance and make humorous comments.

While some noted the odd positioning of the picture, with the foam appearing to be choked, many found the image cute and whimsical. The post garnered a lot of attention, with some jokingly suggesting ordering another round to deal with a “ruff day.”