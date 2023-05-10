Shein Launches Unusual Collection of Hamster Accessories

Online fashion retailer Shein has launched a new collection of hamster accessories, which includes pet-sized clothing, shoes, hats, headphones, and even a toy motorbike. Shein is known for its controversial and unique clothing items for humans, and this time they have targeted the tiny pets.

The new collection includes a range of clothing and accessories, such as jumpers, hats, spectacles, and sunglasses, priced between £1 and £2.75. There are also several other items for the hamsters, such as a shopping cart, feeding chair, leash and harness sets, and even a toy motorcycle.

However, the hamster headphones caught the attention of social media users, with one user pointing out that the headphones are not even on the hamster’s ears, and thus it is not fair to the animal.

While Shein’s new collection of hamster accessories may seem bizarre to some, it is not the first time the company has faced criticism for its unusual products. In the past, they have come under fire for their “thong-sized” denim shorts and other risqué clothing items.

Shein’s new collection of hamster accessories is an unusual addition to their product line, but it is not the first time the company has faced criticism for their products. While some may find the collection cute and entertaining, others may argue that it is unnecessary and even harmful to the animals. It is important to consider the well-being of our pets and ensure that any accessories we buy for them are safe and appropriate.