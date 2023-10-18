Genie AI’s Legal Assistant Enhances Capabilities with New Risk Review Skill

Genie AI, the rapidly expanding legaltech company, has unveiled a new feature for its AI legal assistant. While Genie AI was already capable of analysing complex legal documents and responding to legal queries, it can now perform comprehensive reviews of entire documents, analysing and elucidating all associated risks.

Traditional contract analysis has long been a time-consuming process prone to human errors. What previously took legal professionals days to review and annotate in a 50-page document can now be thoroughly marked up from scratch in just three minutes! Upon document upload, Genie AI users can initiate a document review with a single click, receiving tailored responses that encompass the entire document, the parties involved, and the contextual nuances of the user’s specific transaction.

Nitish Mutha, Genie AI’s Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, remarked, “We have designed the user experience to be highly interactive, mirroring exactly how you would draft and review a document with another colleague or your lawyer. This is just the start of our move towards multimodal AI, where we offer interactions far beyond chat.”

In a survey conducted by LexisNexis, 95% of 1,000 legal professionals anticipated the impact of AI on their legal practices, and 59% recognised significant potential in employing AI for drafting legal documents. Genie AI is at the forefront of this transformation, serving over 1,300 law firms, in-house legal teams, and legal professionals, including paralegals, with their AI Legal Assistant. Their user base extends to 30,000 businesses worldwide.

Liam O’Brian, Head of IT & Data Protection Officer for a UK charity, shared his experience: “RAG Review provides a really thorough insight into the risks within a legal document. It’s incredibly useful for me and I found the comments it generated on high risk clauses very helpful.”

During its beta phase, Genie AI’s AI Legal Assistant is available for free use. To register and take advantage of this cutting-edge tool, visit https://app.genieai.co/signup.