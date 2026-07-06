Celebrating the Enduring Influence of Nigerian Modernism at Tate Modern

LONDON, UK. July 3, 2026. Access Holdings Plc and Coronation Group gathered partners and invited guests at Tate Modern in London for a special reception celebrating the success and lasting influence of the Nigerian Modernism exhibition. The occasion recognised a major cultural collaboration that elevated Nigerian artistic achievement before an international audience.
Running from October 10, 2025, through May 8, 2026, Nigerian Modernism was presented in partnership with Tate Modern and featured nearly 300 works by more than 50 artists. The exhibition traced the story of Nigerian modern art over five decades through paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textiles and works on paper, highlighting the historical and cultural developments that shaped artistic expression.
During its exhibition period, more than 180,000 visitors experienced the collection. Its impact continued through extensive international media attention, educational programming, scholarly engagement and digital outreach that introduced audiences worldwide to the story of Nigerian modern art.
Beyond attracting critical acclaim, the exhibition created greater access to African art by providing meaningful opportunities for young people and members of the African diaspora to explore African culture, history and creativity at Tate Modern.
The evening welcomed influential figures from business, diplomacy, academia, culture and the arts to celebrate the exhibition’s contribution to scholarship and international cultural exchange.