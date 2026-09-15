Charge-M8 Extends Exclusive Kelvelec Partnership Ahead of New Product Launch at EV Charge Live, One Year After Launching EV Kube

Following a successful first year for EV Kube, Charge-M8 broadens its exclusive distribution range with Kelvelec and confirms an exciting new product to be launched at EV Charge Live 2026 that will challenge conventional thinking in EV charging infrastructure, just as EV Kube has done.



MANCHESTER, UK. September 14th, 2026 – , a leading provider of electric vehicle charging technology, has expanded its exclusive distribution agreement with Charge-M8 , a leading provider of electric vehicle charging technology, has expanded its exclusive distribution agreement with Kelvelec Electrical Supplies Ltd , one year after the launch of EV Kube . The extended partnership widens the range of Charge-M8 products available exclusively through Kelvelec across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Since its launch on 29 September 2025, EV Kube has become Charge-M8’s most successful and highest-potential product to date. The modular composite ground anchor has redefined how EV charging and payment infrastructure is installed, replacing traditional concrete foundations with a lighter, faster and more sustainable alternative, and it has been widely adopted by installers and operators across the UK and beyond.

Building on this momentum, Charge-M8 has this year developed a new product that, like EV Kube, is set to challenge the traditional logic underpinning EV charging infrastructure, and it will be launched at EV Charge Live at NEC on 22nd September 2026.

Both developments reflect Charge-M8’s ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable, intelligent and efficient EV charging system across the UK. The company continues to push for better solutions at every stage of the charging infrastructure lifecycle.

Julian Smith, Managing Director of Charge-M8, stated: “Our partnership with Kelvelec has gone from strength to strength. EV Kube’s success over the past year has been built on that partnership and the shared effort behind it. We’re equally excited about the new product now in development, which will build on everything EV Kube has achieved and push EV charging infrastructure even further forward.”

Matt Gooding, Director of Kelvelec, commented: “EV Kube has been a standout addition to our range over the last year, and we are pleased to extend our exclusive partnership with Charge-M8 as they continue to innovate. We look forward to bringing their new product to installers and operators across the UK via our broad network of national, regional and independent wholesalers.”