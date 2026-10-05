Electric Miles and Charge-M8 connect live load management to grid trading, helping commercial charging sites use existing capacity and earn recurring revenue

The integration pairs Charge-M8 Libra’s real-time site metering with Electric Miles’ emPACT and SmartFlex platforms. Operators can add chargers without defaulting to a costly supply upgrade, then turn that same flexibility into a new income stream.



At commercial sites, the power available for EV charging rises and falls with building demand. Without live data, operators either cap chargers at a cautious fixed limit and leave capacity unused, or risk going over their agreed supply capacity and paying excess capacity charges. Too often, the default answer is a grid connection upgrade, which can be expensive and slow.

How it works



Libra measures building demand in real time and sends it to emPACT over OCPP. emPACT works out how much power is free and continuously adjusts the output of every connected charger, so vehicles use the capacity that is available while the site stays within its agreed supply limit. How much charge each vehicle receives depends on the power available and how long it stays plugged in.

From cost control to recurring revenue



The live site data that keeps a site within its limits is also what makes its charging load tradeable. Electric Miles’ SmartFlex platform can shift or reduce charging when the grid needs it and pay the site for doing so. SmartFlex is integrated with all six UK DSOs and NESO, trades in wholesale markets, and has delivered more than 40,000 grid flexibility events.

Because Libra tells SmartFlex exactly how much headroom a site has at any moment, each grid event can be delivered without putting the site’s own supply at risk. For eligible sites, this turns chargers from a cost to be managed into an asset that earns recurring income, on a revenue share basis with no upfront cost.

What Electric Miles brings

emPACT is a hardware-agnostic CPMS built on the open OCPP standard. Operators can monitor and control chargers from a wide range of manufacturers in a single console. With Libra connected, operators can:

group chargers into sub-zones, for example by feeder, car park or fleet

set charging priorities

manage load across the whole site automatically

Alongside emPACT, Electric Miles’ Grid Management platform adds energy management and SmartFlex grid trading. Together they cover the full journey, from managing a single site to earning from national flexibility markets.

What Libra brings

Libra gives the platform a live view of the building’s demand, so charging limits follow actual usage rather than a fixed estimate. Its direct OCPP 1.6 connectivity keeps integration simple. Wi-Fi, Ethernet and 4G connections with triple fail-over suit a wide range of site installations.

Arun Anand, Founder and CEO of Electric Miles, said: “Grid capacity is now one of the biggest limits on commercial charging. Too many sites are told the only way to add chargers is an expensive upgrade. Pairing Libra’s live site data with emPACT’s load management lets operators use the capacity they already have, safely and automatically. Then, through SmartFlex, that same flexibility can be traded with the grid, so charging becomes a recurring revenue stream, not just a cost.”

He added: “We assessed several load management devices and listened closely to installer feedback. Libra stood out for its direct OCPP integration, resilient connectivity, metering accuracy and ease of commissioning. I’m proud of the Electric Miles team for delivering this.”

Julian Smith, Founder and Managing Director of Charge-M8, said: “As EV adoption grows, sites need to charge more vehicles within the power available to them. Integrating Libra with emPACT gives operators live site load data alongside software that acts on it, both on site and with the grid. It is a practical way to make better use of existing capacity while protecting the wider electrical installation. Congratulations to the Electric Miles team.”

Availability

