Limited100 Marks Major Milestone with 400th Luxury Automotive Art Customer

British brand Limited100, known for its handcrafted luxury car prints, is celebrating a significant achievement as it welcomes its 400th customer. The milestone marks an important chapter for the East Midlands-based business, which has grown rapidly since launching in 2020.

Founder and car enthusiast Simon Wright expressed his delight at the growing support: “I started Limited100 because after moving into my first home I was searching online for some artwork of a Lamborghini Miura, which I regard as the most beautiful car of all time and I couldn’t find anything of super high-quality that was handmade, so I decided to create a company of my own that celebrates the handbuilt artisanship that Britain is so synonymous with.”

The business has captured the imagination of car lovers around the globe, with the 400th order coming from Portugal. The customer purchased a Ferrari F40 print to celebrate their CEO’s 40th birthday – a testament to Limited100’s international appeal and high-end clientele.

Simon continued: “At the business’s conception, I began working with a carefully curated group of award-winning photographers and to ensure exclusivity, each print we produce is limited to 100 units ever, hence our name. The edition number is picked at random for each order, unless a customer reaches out for something specific. For example, edition 8/100 is popular with our Japanese customers, and we recently had an order for someone’s 50th birthday, so as a thank you for their custom we gave them edition 50/100.”

Limited100 is proudly certified under the Made in Britain initiative, a recognition of its commitment to UK manufacturing. Simon shared his pride in joining the scheme: “In 2020 I applied for Made in Britain status, and eligibility requirements included manufacturing and assembling a physical product in the UK, and that 80% of our value chain is in the UK. Because our printing and framing are completed in Nottingham from UK-sourced materials, our application was approved and we now display the Made in Britain logo on our website, the backs of our frames, and certificates of authenticity.”

The company’s automotive prints are available in a range of sizes, from A3 all the way up to 5 metres wide. Formats include print-only, framed, canvas, aluminium composite and acrylic glass. Fully bespoke, they can print any format their customers request.