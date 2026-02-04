Mobility in Motion partners with leading car manufacturers on Adapt & Drive scheme

Mobility in Motion , a UK specialist in vehicle adaptations and accessible mobility solutions, has confirmed it will be partnering with Kia, Nissan and Vauxhall on the Adapt & Drive car purchase scheme.

The partnership brings together a diverse range of cars, specialist adaptations, and years of Mobility in Motion supporting customers on this journey.

Adapt & Drive will launch from Monday 2nd February, available initially through selected car dealers across the UK.

Matt Fieldhouse, Group Managing Director at Mobility in Motion said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Kia, Nissan and Vauxhall on the Adapt & Drive car purchase scheme.

“This collaboration brings together trusted manufacturers, a wide choice of vehicles, and our specialist adaptation expertise to make accessible motoring simpler and more inclusive. It also reinforces our commitment to helping people drive away with confidence, independence and the right solution for their needs.”

Eurig Druce, Vauxhall Managing Director & Stellantis UK Group Managing Director, said: “At Vauxhall, the importance of accessibility and mobility for all is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to ensuring that all drivers, especially those with disabilities, have seamless and affordable access to vehicles that can adapt to meet their needs. We are proud to be supporting Mobility in Motion and its Adapt & Drive initiative; this new approach to adapted vehicle ownership will provide greater ease, independence and freedom for those who require it most.”

The announcement comes after a Mobility in Motion survey found that people who rely on adapted vehicles are increasingly frustrated by the limited options available to own vehicles that meet their needs. The survey also highlights strong demand for a more simple and flexible car purchase scheme designed to support real world independence and be accessible to all.

The nationwide customer insight survey, completed by over 300 respondents, found that while many disabled drivers, passengers and people with limited mobility rely on established schemes to access a vehicle, a significant number can’t and therefore feel they have little choice when it comes to owning an adapted new car.

Concerns around the complexity of adaptations, navigating different providers and having one company to support them through the process all featured highly, with respondents saying these issues can directly limit independence and create uncertainty about long term mobility.

Why the survey was conducted

Matt Fieldhouse said the research was designed to give disabled drivers, passengers and people with limited mobility a stronger voice in shaping the future of accessible car ownership.

“We conducted this survey because too often decisions about mobility are made without fully understanding the lived experience of disabled people and those with limited mobility. We wanted to listen properly before designing anything new. Having launched Mobility in Motion three years ago, we understand there is a large section of the community who are not able to make use of existing great schemes, like the Motability Scheme, and that’s where we can really help.”

He added that the consistency of the feedback was striking. “What really stood out to me was how many people shared the same frustrations, around the complexity of adaptations for their existing car, having to navigate different providers and there not being one company available to support them through the vehicle purchase and adaptation journey. This is not about people wanting something extra. It is about wanting solutions that work in real life and gives people options.

“These insights are directly shaping our plans for Adapt & Drive. They confirm there is a real need for an adapted car purchase scheme that is simple, flexible, built around people’s needs, and available to all, ultimately giving people greater independence.”

Findings reflect everyday reality for people with mobility needs

The survey was shared with an audience predominantly made up of people with a disability or limited mobility, and the findings reflect the everyday realities of securing a suitable new vehicle within this group.

Around 83% of respondents said they have needed vehicle adaptations, either for themselves or for someone they support. Many reported requiring multiple adaptations, including hand controls, steering aids, boot hoists and support with seating.

Rather than being viewed as optional extras, adaptations were consistently described as essential to daily life, with respondents placing particular emphasis on affordability and flexibility.

Respondents’ own words underline this reality: “Monthly affordability and customisation of adaptations are essential. Everyone’s needs are different.”

A desire for choice and simplicity, not just affordability

While existing schemes remain widely used and valued, the research points to a clear appetite for purchase pathways that simplify the experience of owning an adapted vehicle and are available to everyone.

Respondents consistently highlighted the challenges of navigating a fragmented process, particularly:

The perceived complexity of understanding and arranging vehicle adaptations

Having to deal with multiple providers across the vehicle purchase and adaptation process

The lack of a single organisation able to support them from choosing a vehicle through to adaptation and delivery

As one respondent explained, “I would be interested in buying a car, but only if the process actually reflects how disabled people live.”

Buying a car can be complicated at the best of times. For people who need adaptations, that complexity is often multiplied by having to manage multiple providers, processes and timelines. Respondents consistently highlighted the importance of a simpler, more joined-up approach that removes unnecessary stress from what is already a significant decision.

A market ready for Adapt & Drive

The findings suggest people with mobility needs are not simply looking for cheaper options, but for simpler and more flexible solutions, available to all. Many respondents indicated they would be open to engaging with a new approach to adapted vehicle ownership.

“This research confirms what we have long suspected,” Matt Fieldhouse added. “The market is ready for change, and Adapt & Drive is our response.”

Launch details