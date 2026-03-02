Over 400 ‘26’ registrations ruled out by DVLA as motorists seek witty alternatives

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency has prohibited more than 400 number plate combinations ahead of the March 2026 issue.

At the same time, new insights from Plates4Less suggest a shift in how drivers search for personalised registrations.

Antony Clark, Marketing Manager at Plates4Less said: “When the DVLA banned list comes out, it always grabs headlines but what we’re seeing in the data is that drivers don’t give up when they can’t get the obvious rude versions, they simply get more inventive.

“The appetite for funny and slightly cheeky private plates has grown significantly, and nearly a quarter of buyers now want something that isn’t necessarily deeply personal to themselves.”

The newly issued banned list for the upcoming ‘26’ registration series includes combinations considered inappropriate or potentially offensive for display on UK roads.

Analysis of more than 10 million searches conducted on the company’s website during 2025 indicates growing demand for registrations that prioritise humour, wordplay and creativity rather than traditional name-based personalisation.

The company reports that approximately 22% of all searches were for non-personalised combinations, rising from 15% recorded in 2024.

The findings suggest that an increasing number of buyers are seeking private plates designed to entertain or attract attention while remaining compliant with DVLA regulations.

Plates4Less also reports that searches containing explicit swear words are now carried out by an average of nearly 50 verified buyers per day, reflecting heightened interest in borderline or suggestive combinations that remain legally permissible.

Plates4Less has published the complete list of prohibited 26 registrations on their website , which also includes examples of acceptable novelty-style plates.

Beyond humour or individuality, private number plates can obscure a vehicle’s age, broaden resale appeal compared with highly personalised name plates, and offer a distinct alternative to standard-issued registrations.

Plates4Less states that the shift reflects wider cultural trends among UK motorists, particularly small business owners and tradespeople who use vehicle branding as a form of informal marketing.

The DVLA reviews registration combinations before each biannual release to prevent combinations deemed offensive, discriminatory or inappropriate from entering circulation.

The ‘26’ series will appear on new vehicles registered from March 2026 across England, Scotland and Wales.