Apprentice HR consultant wins Highly Commended at prestigious national award

ALTRINCHAM, UK. October 1st, 2026 – The – The CIPD People Management Awards took place last week with HR, L&D and OD companies celebrating excellence across their industry spotlighting innovation and creativity.

Christopher Brennan of Altum HR won “Highly Commended” in the Michael Kelly Outstanding Student award, which takes applicants from across the nation and sector. The applicants are either studying or have completed a CIPD qualification since January 2021.

The Michael Kelly Outstanding Student award is in recognition of what they have learned through their CIPD studies and used those skills to create a meaningful and measurable improvement in their organization.

Key evidence criteria for this are individual contribution, initiation, implementation and evaluation of a significant and meaningful HR improvement project.

Christopher said: “Very much a pinch me moment, to even make the shortlist was a big achievement for myself but to then receive an acknowledgment was a huge shock. I am still very new to this industry so to be recognised by the CIPD was a very proud moment.”

On his role at Altum HR, Chris said: “I work for a business who allows me to be me, and I couldn’t ask for anything more. They support me, they have given me opportunities that I know I wouldn’t get elsewhere. I have learnt directly from a mentor, and I just hope I have made them proud as without them none of this would have happened.”

When he first joined the company Christopher immediately stood out for his people skills, one of the most essential parts of working in HR. Recognizing his aptitude and drive, Altum enrolled him directly onto a CIPD level 5 course a degree level qualification, believing whole heartedly that he could manage both the practical and academic task ahead.

His manager Tara Philips said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for Chris and really well deserved. He’s put in a huge amount of effort and has been a real asset from day one – such a positive example of what an apprentice can achieve.”