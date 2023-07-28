AMD Design Award 2023 Calls for Nominees Showcasing Energy Efficiency

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has announced its prestigious competition, the AMD Design Award 2023, aimed at recognizing outstanding achievements in energy efficiency within the realm of digital design. The company invites CG artists, media artists, and students to submit their entries for consideration until October 15, 2023, with the winners set to be revealed on October 31st, 2023.

The AMD Design Award 2023 is dedicated to nurturing the talents of CG and media artists, as well as innovative students, while highlighting critical environmental issues such as ecology and sustainable technological development. With the pressing need for renewable energy solutions and eco-friendly practices, AMD aims to empower the next generation of creators to play a pivotal role in the renewable energy transition.

As a company powering products and services aimed at addressing global challenges, AMD acknowledges its responsibility to safeguard the planet and help others reduce their environmental impact. Through various environmental programs and initiatives spanning its value chain, AMD sets ambitious goals with the Design Award to foster a world where art can flourish, embracing sustainable and energy-efficient computing.

This year’s AMD Design Award, the third of its kind, builds on the themes of previous years, which explored human evolution and the concept of eco-cities. In 2023, the focus shifts to pivotal environmental concerns, emphasising ecology and sustainable technological development. The emphasis on renewable energy sources is driven by the growing global demand for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting smarter energy consumption practices.

From July 7th to October 15th, 2023, AMD will be accepting entries from CG artists, media artists, and students, including those from creative industries, 2D/3D computer graphic artists, and design studios. For the first time, this year’s AMD Design Award 2023 welcomes submissions from media artists, recognising their role in envisioning environmentally supportive concepts that can be integrated into people’s daily lives through technological sustainability.

The AMD Design Award 2023 Jury will evaluate submissions in three distinct categories. The “City” category invites participants to showcase groundbreaking solutions for Smart City infrastructure, while the “Transport” category seeks designs focused on revolutionising transportation systems, particularly zero-emission vehicles and environmentally sustainable travel modes. The addition of the “Social Poster” category for this year encourages entrants to express their creativity through digital formats, illustrating how citizens can responsibly use energy in the future.

Winners in each category will be rewarded with prizes such as workstations powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ processors, AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors for Creators, AMD Radeon™ Graphics Cards, and high-performance laptops. The jury will pay special attention to the social impact of the submissions, recognising the importance of addressing broader societal issues through creative endeavors. The winning student submission in each category will receive access to the world-class Learn Squared courses from key industry experts. Each winner of the contest will also receive a Windows 11 Pro for Workstations license, further enhancing their creative capabilities.

To learn more about the AMD Design Award 2023 and participate in this celebration of energy efficiency in digital design, visit the official website at AMDAWARD.COM.