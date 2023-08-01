Sekura.id Secures Funding to Expand Globally

Sekura.id is elated to announce a substantial investment from a prominent South African Investment company.

The company is thrilled that this significant backing will expedite its already impressive global reach, enabling secure and seamless authentication, as well as passwordless mobile identity and fraud prevention solutions, across six continents.

Numerous potential investors have courted Sekura.id’s senior management team in recent months. However, they are delighted that this highly selective investor aligns perfectly with the company’s vision. Not only will it fortify its stellar growth, but it will also foster a robust and enduring partnership, supporting Sekura.id’s ongoing evolution.

In the upcoming six months, Sekura.id will concentrate on the United States, India, and sub-Saharan Africa as they observe substantial mobile penetration. Additionally, they will maintain focus on their existing European market, which has experienced immense growth over the last six months.

Mark Harvey, the CEO of Sekura.id, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are immensely thrilled by Sekura’s extraordinary growth so far. With this investment, we will expand our team across multiple geographies and continue our work on creating the next exciting iteration of mobile identity frameworks.”

This investment will facilitate Sekura’s expansion into new territories, augment their product portfolio, empower more mobile network operators to serve a larger customer base, and foster closer collaboration with their trusted partners.

Amidst the somewhat turbulent times in the industry, with other firms downsizing, this investment serves as a catalyst and a testament to the critical importance of mobile identity. Fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated, especially with generative AI, and the Sekura API Framework (SAFr) provides a mobile solution that humanises identity for millions, in a world where consumers expect service providers to shoulder the responsibility for their security. Sekura’s unwavering commitment to making the world a SAFr place will continue with unwavering momentum.

Rudi Stumpf and Nicolaas Botha, speaking on behalf of the investor, expressed their excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Sekura.id and support them in building the identity layer of the internet. Mark has assembled an exceptional team comprising some of the world’s foremost mobile experts. We are invigorated to do everything in our power to help them grow and surpass their goals and aspirations.”