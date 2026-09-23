Evlo’s AI-powered collections work earns 2026 awards shortlist place

Collaboration with CourtCorrect transforms customer journey analysis into a new standard for collections teams

LONDON, UK. September 22nd, 2026: Evlo, the UK consumer lender specialising in personal loans for people underserved by mainstream credit, is a finalist for Best Use of Technology at the Collections and Vulnerability Awards 2026. The nomination highlights a joint project with CourtCorrect that used AI to examine approximately 2,100 customer journeys and turn the resulting insights into practical guidance for Evlo’s collections teams.

The awards celebrate the organisations, teams and individuals raising standards across collections and customer vulnerability. This year’s shortlist showcases the breadth of work taking place across the sector, from teams delivering better outcomes for vulnerable customers to organisations embracing new approaches, technology and best practice in collections.

The winners will be announced on 8 October 2026 in Manchester, where professionals from financial services, utilities and telecoms will gather to recognise the resilience, innovation and leadership making a meaningful difference for customers.

Evlo’s shortlisted entry recognises its work with CourtCorrect, the AI-powered compliance and complaints platform. Together they analysed around 2,100 complete customer journeys across two months, connecting calls, notes, customer history, affordability data, payments, arrangements, correspondence and outcomes into a single evidence base. Rather than asking the technology to confirm that existing processes were working, Evlo used it to challenge assumptions, surface patterns that were not visible through manual review and identify what needed to be asked next.

The analysis revealed that customer engagement on its own did not always translate into controlled account progression, and that the strongest outcomes shared clear characteristics: specific commitments on amount, date and method, arrangements aligned to income cycles, and a clearly owned next step. Evlo converted these findings into a pocket-sized collections playbook now carried by every collector, supported by aligned coaching cards for supervisors, refreshed training and first-line assurance checks against the same standard. The approach has been rolled out across Evlo’s collections operations in the UK and South Africa.

Sam Foster, Head of Marketing and Communications at Evlo, said: “Being shortlisted alongside some of the most respected names in the industry is a real credit to our collections team and to CourtCorrect. What made this project different was that we did not use AI to tick boxes. We used it to ask better questions of our own data and then put the answers directly into the hands of the people talking to our customers every day. That is where technology earns its place, when it changes what happens on the frontline.”

The full shortlist is available at: www.creditstrategy.co.uk.