Sutton Building Company Lion and Leinster Celebrates Prestigious Checkatrade Awards 2026 Nomination

SURREY, UK. August 10th, 2026 – One of Sutton’s trusted local building companies is celebrating national recognition after being nominated for a Checkatrade Awards 2026 – one of the UK’s most respected awards for tradespeople.



Lion and Leinster Property & Building Services , based in Sutton, has earned the nomination following outstanding feedback and votes from its customers, recognising the company’s commitment to quality workmanship, professionalism and exceptional customer service.

The Checkatrade Awards celebrate the very best tradespeople across the UK, making a nomination a significant achievement in itself.

This nomination adds to Lion and Leinster’s growing list of industry awards and recognitions. While the company is incredibly proud of every accolade it has received, a Checkatrade Award is widely regarded as one of the most respected honours within the home improvement industry. For the Lion and Leinster team, this nomination represents its most significant recognition to date because it reflects the trust, confidence and support of its customers.

Caroline McCarthy, spokesperson for Lion and Leinster Property & Building Services, said: “This nomination means so much to every member of our team because it has come from the people who matter most – our customers.

“Over the years we’ve been honoured to receive several industry awards, and we’re incredibly grateful for every one of them. However, being nominated for a Checkatrade Award feels particularly special. To us, it is our most significant achievement to date because it reflects the trust and support of our customers, whose votes made this nomination possible.

“We’d like to sincerely thank everyone who took the time to vote for us. Every project we undertake is built on trust, and this recognition reflects the relationships we’ve built with homeowners across Sutton and the surrounding areas.”

Specialising in extensions, loft conversions and garage conversions, Lion and Leinster has developed a strong reputation for transforming homes while delivering high-quality workmanship and a personal service from start to finish.

Every project is completed with the same care, attention to detail and professionalism that the team would expect in their own homes with the company’s ‘Trust is our currency’ philosophy in mind.

As a proudly independent Sutton company, Lion and Leinster remains committed to helping local families create more space, add value to their homes and improve the way they live.

Caroline added: “Awards are wonderful, but the greatest achievement is the trust our customers place in us every day. This nomination belongs to everyone who has chosen Lion and Leinster, recommended us to friends and family, and supported our business. Thank you.”