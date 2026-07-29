Teesside Engineering Consultancy Recognised Among The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026

STOCKTON-ON-TEES, UK, July 24, 2026 – Engineering Power Solutions (EPS), an electrical engineering consultancy based in Stockton-on-Tees, has secured a place on The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026, powered by WorkL. The business was recognised in the Best Small Places to Work category following outstanding feedback from its employees, highlighting its commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace.

The accolade is based on independent employee feedback, with EPS achieving an overall engagement score of 93%, well above the average for the Energy and Utilities sector. In addition, 96% of employees who took part in the survey said they are proud to work for the company.

The recognition follows a sustained period of growth for the consultancy. Founded by a husband-and-wife team with strong Teesside roots who continue to live locally, EPS has expanded from employing its first team member in 2020 to a workforce of 37. The company recently relocated to its own refurbished headquarters, EPS House, at Preston Farm Industrial Estate to support the next phase of its planned expansion.

EPS provides specialist services including power system studies, high-voltage (HV) design, power earthing site testing, and grid code compliance. Its clients operate across the transmission and distribution, renewable energy, battery energy storage, data centre, and manufacturing sectors. Many members of the engineering team began their careers after studying at Teesside University and have since progressed into senior and specialist positions. The company continues to invest in training and professional development, helping to create long-term engineering careers while strengthening technical expertise within the Teesside region.

Adrian Hall, Managing Director at EPS, said: “Being recognised as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work is a fantastic achievement for everyone at EPS. Our success has always been built on the expertise, dedication and professionalism of our people.

“We have focused on creating an environment where employees feel valued, trusted and supported to perform at their best. This award reflects the culture we have developed together and is something the entire team should be proud of.”

Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for this year’s winners of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL. Many outstanding organisations entered the awards in the hope of being recognised, so earning a place on the list is a significant accomplishment. WorkL is proud to support these awards and help organisations attract and retain exceptional people.”

Entries for the 2027 The Sunday Times Best Places to Work are now open at https://workl.com/business/workplace-awards/sunday-times-uk/.