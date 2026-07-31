Winchester cleaning company recognised with prestigious service award

WINCHESTER, UK, July 21, 2026 – Squeaky Clean Homes has been honoured with a major business award in recognition of its dedication to providing first class customer service across Winchester and the surrounding area.

The company received the Service Excellence Award at the Winchester Business Excellence Awards 2026.

Established in 2012 by former NHS nurse Rebecca Hopkins, Squeaky Clean Homes offers professional cleaning services for residential customers, commercial businesses, property agents, public sector organisations, and private and commercial holiday accommodation.

Rebecca said: “We are over the moon to have won the Service Excellence Award, which recognises exceptional customer care.

“Thank you to our wonderful team, and to everyone who took the time to nominate us.”

After an 18-year career in the NHS, including serving as a senior matron, Rebecca decided to build her own business. Having recently completed a Masters Degree in Management and Leadership, she wanted a career that offered greater flexibility for her family.

She said: “I had just completed a Masters Degree in Management and Leadership and felt that I could use my skills in a new way to start a business which would offer me more flexibility around my growing family.”

Environmental responsibility is an important part of the company’s approach.

Rebecca said: “We take our environmental impact very seriously and for this reason we provide a professional range of cleaning products, including a plant based range on request.”

Squeaky Clean Homes provides its services across Winchester City and neighbouring areas.

The awards ceremony took place at Winchester Cathedral on June 18 and celebrated the achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the Winchester district.

For more information about Squeaky Clean Homes and its cleaning services, visit the company website.