Andrew Bustin Announces Launch of Eight Men Rowing, A Nostalgic Journey Through Boarding School Life and Sporting Camaraderie

MILTON KEYNES, UK. August 3rd, 2026 – Author Author Andrew Bustin is set to publish his debut book, Eight Men Rowing, on 11 September 2026, inviting readers on a nostalgic and often humorous journey through the life of a British boys’ boarding school during the 1960s and early 1970s.

Blending sporting adventure, personal reflection and light-hearted storytelling, the book offers an engaging look at school life through the eyes of a pupil growing up in a very different era.

Centred around life at the fictional St. Steven’s boarding school, Eight Men Rowing follows a close-knit group of young rowers as they navigate the triumphs and disappointments of competitive rowing while also embracing the friendships, rivalries and unforgettable moments that define adolescence.

Alongside rowing and rugby, other school traditions play an important role – providing the backdrop for stories filled with youthful determination, spirited competition and the occasional clash between pupils and teachers.

Rather than presenting a conventional memoir, Andrew crafted a collection of entertaining episodes inspired by his own experiences. Each chapter represents a different year of school life, beginning with his arrival as an 11-year-old newcomer and continuing through to his departure at the age of 18.

Readers are left to decide how much of each story is rooted in reality, as the author deliberately blurs the line between fact and fiction to create an engaging reading experience.

The book is divided into two distinct sections. The first, WON, celebrates the exhilaration of teamwork, sporting achievement and success on the water, capturing the discipline and camaraderie required to compete in rowing.

The second, TOO, shifts focus to the realities of everyday boarding school life, exploring classroom antics, teacher-pupil disputes and the strict disciplinary practices that were commonplace during the period but would be considered unacceptable today.

Through humour and reflection, Andrew encourages readers to consider how those experiences shaped the lives of the pupils who lived through them.

Adding another layer of originality, Eight Men Rowing contains a number of intentionally placed inaccuracies designed to encourage readers to question details and seek out the correct answers for themselves. In an age where information is only a few clicks away, Andrew uses these deliberate quirks to spark curiosity and invite readers to interact with the text in an unconventional way.

With its blend of sporting nostalgia, coming-of-age storytelling and gentle humour, Eight Men Rowing offers an affectionate reflection on school life during a bygone era. Readers who appreciate memoir-inspired fiction, British boarding school stories and tales of enduring friendship are likely to find much to enjoy in Andrew’s engaging debut.

Reflecting on what inspired him to write the book, Andrew Bustin said, “Eight Men Rowing is my tribute to the friendships, challenges and unforgettable moments of boarding school life. I wanted to capture not only the excitement of sport and the mischief of school days, but also the experiences that shape us long after we leave. I hope readers will enjoy the journey, smile at the stories, and perhaps reflect on their own memories along the way.”

Born in Sussex in 1953, Andrew Bustin spent much of his life aspiring to become an author before finally realising that ambition following his retirement. After a successful career in local government, alongside work within the entertainment and catering industries, he dedicated himself to fulfilling a lifelong dream that had first taken shape during his school years.

Writing had always fascinated Andrew, despite his struggles with English at school, where mathematics and science came far more naturally. Ironically, it was those early academic challenges—and the determination to prove his teachers wrong—that helped inspire his journey into authorship decades later.