Andrew Bustin Announces Launch of Eight Men Rowing, A Nostalgic Journey Through Boarding School Life and Sporting Camaraderie

With its blend of sporting nostalgia, coming-of-age storytelling and gentle humour, Eight Men Rowing offers an affectionate reflection on school life during a bygone era. Readers who appreciate memoir-inspired fiction, British boarding school stories and tales of enduring friendship are likely to find much to enjoy in Andrew’s engaging debut.
Taking more than three years to complete, the book represents the culmination of over seven decades of experience, determination and creativity, supported throughout by his wife. Andrew has also sought to make Eight Men Rowing stand apart from traditional publications by incorporating distinctive features that reflect his playful approach to storytelling and encourage readers to become active participants in the reading experience.