2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards Celebrate Industry Pioneers

The Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the recipients and contenders of the 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards, recognising outstanding achievements and innovations in the health and wellbeing sector. This esteemed ceremony salutes the dedication of both organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to enhancing health outcomes and wellbeing across the nation. This year’s awards celebrate the remarkable dedication and innovation of professionals within the sector, acknowledging their commitment to excellence.

2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards Winners

● Personal Group – Best Use Of Technology

● Santou Carter, Grief Support Services Global – Rising Star Award

● Catalyst Counselling – Most Positive Community Impact

● Minds in Session – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

● Vita Health Group – Best Company To Work For

● Holidays with Heart Limited – Best Wellbeing Retreat

● HEK FITNESS LIMITED – Best UK Gym

● Ripon Physio Co. – Best Customer Experience

● UMO – Best Mental Health Support Service

● Sol Gilbert, SGUT-MX Trading as SGUT – Personal Trainer of the Year

● Team HH – Best Health And Wellbeing Coach

2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards Finalists

● Personal Group – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Finalist

● Grief Support Services Global – Most Positive Community Impact, Finalist

● Louise Slattery Coaching – Rising Star Award, Finalist

● Esther John, Minds in Session – Rising Star Award, Finalist

● Vita Health Group – Most Influential On Social Media, Finalist

● Pure Physiotherapy – Best Customer Experience, Finalist

● Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing Partnership – Best Wellbeing Retreat, Finalist

● Telford After Care Team – Best Mental Health Support Service, Finalist

● London Scar Therapy – Most Positive Community Impact, Finalist

● ProHealth Clinic – Best Use Of Technology, Finalist

● Coach Joseph Webb – Personal Trainer of the Year, Finalist

● Fit for Work – Best Use Of Technology, Finalist

● Neuro Precision, Jacqueline Bell – Best Health And Wellbeing Coach, Finalist

● Quayside Medical Practice – Best Company To Work For, Finalist

● Restoration Therapy – Best Mental Health Support Service, Finalist

● Kate Delaney Coaching – Best Health And Wellbeing Coach, Finalist

● SGUT-MX Trading as SGUT – Best UK Gym, Finalist

● Focused Personal Training Ltd – Personal Trainer of the Year, Finalist

● Team HH – Best Company To Work For, Finalist

● London Scar Therapy – Best Customer Experience, Finalist

The 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards have brought to the forefront the exceptional individuals and organisations within the UK’s health and wellbeing industry, demonstrating a profound commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and societal benefit. Their contributions are instrumental in improving the quality of life and fostering healthier communities.

Highlights of Excellence

Personal Group has been awarded this year’s Best Use Of Technology, acclaimed for their dynamic approach to employee benefits and wellbeing services. Their pioneering technology, including the Hapi platform, has achieved engagement levels exceeding 90%, underscoring their dedication to providing benefits that resonate with and are utilised by employees. Personal Group’s strategy in enhancing value for both employers and employees exemplifies the pivotal role of technology in promoting workplace wellbeing.

Vita Health Group is celebrated as the Best Company To Work For, highlighting their unwavering commitment to improving lives through comprehensive health services. Their 30+ years of experience in delivering integrated, patient-focused care positions them as a model of excellence. Vita Health Group’s ethos of empowering clinicians across all levels embodies their leadership in advancing health and wellbeing initiatives.

Sol Gilbert, honoured with the Personal Trainer of the Year accolade, is recognised for his groundbreaking SGUT system and extensive experience in fitness training. Gilbert’s approach to delivering swift and significant outcomes for clients, irrespective of their fitness levels or objectives, is a valuable contribution to the sector. His holistic method, combining strength and high-intensity training with a solid educational foundation, is pivotal in motivating clients towards their health and fitness aspirations.

The 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards have once again shone a spotlight on the significant achievements within the UK’s health and wellbeing industry. This year’s honourees, including Personal Group, Vita Health Group, and Sol Gilbert, embody the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence that characterise the UK’s health and wellbeing sector. As we look to the future, their accomplishments inspire ongoing innovation and dedication throughout the industry, paving the way for a healthier and more vibrant society.

