Romesh Ranganathan Named Teenage Cancer Trust’s Inaugural Comedy Icon

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has been announced as the first-ever “comedy Icon” by the Teenage Cancer Trust, a role designated for prominent figures in the entertainment industry who have committed to dedicating a year of their time to support young people battling cancer.

The announcement was accompanied by an exclusive meet and greet event where Romesh Ranganathan interacted with young individuals who have received support from the Teenage Cancer Trust. During the event, the group had the opportunity to witness the filming of Sky’s popular comedy series, “A League of Their Own,” which included a daring stunt featuring England’s World Cup hero, Mary Earps.

Romesh’s association with the Teenage Cancer Trust dates back several years, during which he has actively supported the charity in various ways. He has performed four times at the charity’s annual Royal Albert Hall event, a series of concerts aimed at raising urgently-needed funds for the organization. Additionally, he participated in a comedy night hosted by Absolute Radio Live, with the proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Romesh has also contributed items to the charity’s Star Boot Sale auction.

Holly, a 20-year-old from Swansea who has been supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust, was among those who had the opportunity to meet Romesh during the special gathering. Diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma in 2019, Holly expressed her excitement at meeting the comedian and gaining insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of a television show. She emphasized the importance of humor in coping with challenging experiences like cancer.

Romesh Ranganathan expressed his delight at being appointed as Teenage Cancer Trust’s first comedy Icon. He praised the charity’s vital work in supporting teenagers and young adults diagnosed with cancer and vowed to use his platform to raise awareness and funds for the organization, ensuring that young people receive the best possible care and support.

As part of his commitment to the cause, Romesh will raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) during his headline 2024 tour, “Hustle,” which includes stops at some of the UK’s most prominent arenas, including the O2 in London.

Paul McKenzie, Director of Engagement at Teenage Cancer Trust, expressed the organization’s delight at having Romesh as their first comedy Icon. He highlighted the critical role Romesh’s support plays in providing tailored care to young people whose lives have been turned upside down by cancer.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death among teenagers and young adults in the UK, making support from organizations like the Teenage Cancer Trust more crucial than ever.

For further information on Teenage Cancer Trust’s latest campaign, “Stop Cancer Destroying Teenage Lives,” please visit the Teenage Cancer Trust website.