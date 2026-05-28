Antlara Dental Partners with Fabrizio Romano in New Sponsorship Collaboration

International healthcare brand Antlara Dental has announced a new sponsorship partnership with globally recognised football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

As part of the collaboration, Antlara Dental will sponsor Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, where the partnership will be transparently disclosed at the beginning of each sponsored video . The Antlara Dental logo will also appear in the top-right corner throughout the sponsored content.

With a combined social media audience approaching 100 million followers across platforms, including more than 40 million followers on Instagram alone, Fabrizio Romano is widely regarded as one of the most trusted and credible voices in football journalism.

The partnership also aligns with Antlara Dental’s broader strategy of collaborating with respected and credible public figures who value transparency and reliability in communication.

Antlara Dental has also previously collaborated with Dr Sports and continues to expand partnerships across the football and sports media landscape.

Chief dentist Dilek Aksu Guler at Antlara Dental said: “We are delighted to secure this partnership with Fabrizio. I believe his decision to collaborate with us reflects the trust, reputation, and international recognition our brand has built over the years.

“As a healthcare brand serving thousands of international patients, we believe trust and honest communication are essential both inside and outside the healthcare industry.”

Serving a large international patient community, including patients travelling from the UK, Antlara Dental has become known for its patient-focused approach and streamlined treatment journey. With operational clinics in Turkey and Belgium, as well as a London office providing consultation and aftercare support, the company offers international patients continuity and convenience throughout the entire treatment process.

Antlara Dental emphasizes transparent communication, no-pressure consultations, and a no-upselling philosophy, alongside comprehensive travel coordination including airport pickup, hotel accommodation support, and clinic transfers.