Arcadis and COMET Partner to Strengthen EHS&S Solutions for Enhanced Risk Management

Arcadis, a global leader in design and consultancy for natural and built assets, has announced a strategic partnership with COMET, a prominent provider of risk control and assurance software. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S) risk management across a wide international client base.

In an environment where many organisations find it challenging to optimise digital EHS&S systems to mitigate risks and improve overall performance, Arcadis and COMET are ready to offer a solution. By combining COMET’s intelligent data-driven analysis, audit, and investigation software with Arcadis’s expertise in digital EHS&S services, the partnership will provide clients with the tools to identify past, present, and future risks – all within the framework of their existing EHS&S infrastructure.

With a focus on people, data-driven technology, and artificial intelligence, this partnership will promote improved audits, investigations, and root cause analysis to uncover and address underlying issues that contribute to incidents and performance deficiencies. By harnessing AI-powered technology to assess large unstructured EHS&S datasets, the partnership will help organisations ‘see the unseen,’ uncover future risks, and recommend preventative measures to minimise them. It will also transform current safety management systems.

Tim Wolf, Vice President and Digital EHS&S Practice Lead at Arcadis, commented: “The Arcadis and COMET partnership will integrate digital EHS&S platforms with our strong advisory services, enhancing the operational and organisational performance of our clients. Working with COMET to incorporate their product suite into our services will enable us to help clients unlock far greater value from their EHS&S systems and processes.”

Mark Rushton, CEO of COMET, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Arcadis to deliver greater value to our clients. Both organisations share a strong commitment to providing actionable insights that improve operational efficiency, mitigate risks, and prioritise health and safety.”

To learn more about COMET, visit www.cometanalysis.com

For more information about Arcadis, visit www.arcadis.com