BLUEWATER GROUP EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH FORMULA KITE CHAMPION ELLIE ALDRIDGE

Bluewater, a leader in global water and beverage innovation based in Sweden, has announced the renewal of their partnership with Team GB’s top Formula Kite athlete, Ellie Aldridge, for another year.

A year ago, the 26-year-old athlete joined Bluewater as a brand ambassador, recognised for her dedication to promoting plastic-free oceans and her stand against single-use plastic bottles.

In her continued role, Aldridge will actively support Bluewater’s environmental initiatives, produce tailored content for her social media channels, wear Bluewater-branded apparel, collaborate in designing recycled water bottles, and represent the brand at global competitions.

Bengt Rittri, Bluewater founder and CEO, commented, “Aldridge is one of Formula Kite’s most successful international competitors with a deep-rooted passion for sustainability by ridding the planet of single-use plastic bottles.”

Aldridge, who is deeply connected to the environment through her sport, aligns perfectly with Bluewater’s mission. She is now setting her sights on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, representing Team GB in the sport’s Olympic debut, following her selection for the national team.

Her position as a leading athlete in the world’s fastest sport was cemented with multiple victories in the KiteFoil World Series in 2023, including her recent triumph at the 2023 European Championships in Portsmouth.

“I am delighted to continue my work with Bluewater and can’t thank the purpose-driven Bluewater team enough. Working with such a sustainability pioneer is a great privilege. Their support has been priceless and I am excited about what is to come in 2024 both on and off the water,” Aldridge expressed about her renewed collaboration.

Dave Noble, Bluewater spokesperson and Chief Communications Officer, added, “Ellie is a huge ambassador for sport and the powerful role it can play in driving greater awareness, buy-in, and action around a more sustainable future for the planet and turning the tide on plastic pollution and related chemical contamination in the world’s oceans, rivers and lakes.”