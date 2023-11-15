Anansi and Despatch Cloud Forge Partnership to Transform eCommerce Insurance Solutions

Anansi, a leading figure in the insurtech sphere, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Despatch Cloud, renowned for its eCommerce shipping and warehouse management solutions. This partnership heralds a new era in integrated goods-in-transit insurance for Despatch Cloud’s extensive eCommerce customer base.

In the UK, the eCommerce sector has undergone rapid growth, with online sales now accounting for over one-third of the retail market. As the global peak sales period approaches, the increasing incidents of damaged or lost goods pose a significant challenge for retailers and their customers, underscoring the urgency for innovative insurance solutions to address these issues and enhance service quality.

Retailers engaging with Anansi can now ensure automatic protection for their goods at their full retail value, circumvent complex manual claims processes, and maintain an exceptional customer experience. Anansi and Despatch Cloud’s partnership is targeted at closing the widespread gap in goods-in-transit protection, where a startling 90% of goods are either underinsured or uninsured.

Megan Bingham-Walker, Co-founder & CEO of Anansi, remarked, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Despatch Cloud. Embedding Anansi’s insurance directly into Despatch Cloud’s market-leading Shipping Management Software is a game-changer for the countless eCommerce businesses seeking comprehensive parcel insurance.”

Chris Jones, CCO at Despatch Cloud, expressed, “Despatch Cloud is continually exploring innovative technologies to enhance the operations of our extensive network of eCommerce retailers. Anansi’s automated parcel insurance is poised to help retailers bolster their goods’ safety, financial well-being, and overall customer experience.”

Anansi distinguishes itself as an innovative goods-in-transit insurance platform for retailers, distribution partners, and eCommerce vendors. It provides easy access to digital insurance through an API or web application, enabling 3PLs, eCommerce and shipping platforms, and marketplaces to directly offer insurance to their customers. In a $71 billion industry, Anansi is the sole automated solution offering one-click registration, no administrative burden, and immediate claims and payouts.

Founded by Megan Bingham-Walker and Ana Martins de Carvalho, Anansi originated from their challenges with traditional insurance practices. In the last year, Anansi has introduced its flagship insurance product with various logistics providers and collaborated with Wowcher to integrate goods-in-transit insurance into its shipping process. Arch Insurance International underwrites their insurance offerings.

Despatch Cloud, initiated in 2015 by Matthew Dunne, is born out of a comprehensive understanding of courier software and fulfilment needs. Achieving extraordinary growth in six years, they now process millions of parcel transactions each month. Based in Yorkshire with a state-of-the-art 250,000 sq. ft. facility, their commitment to innovation and practical solutions is their hallmark.

2023 signifies Despatch Cloud’s ambition to redefine the global standards for online retail. Their goal goes beyond merely supplying a product; they aim to revolutionise operational effectiveness through a cost-effective, straightforward method, enhanced by superior customer support.

Despatch Cloud invites eCommerce businesses that are driven and ambitious to join them, as they focus on making an impact rather than just making promises.

For further information, reach out to Anansi at app.mvpr.io/company/anansi or speak with a Despatch Cloud representative here.