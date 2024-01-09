Catdi Printing Launches Cost-Effective EDDM Services for Enhanced Local Business Outreach

Catdi Printing, a pioneer in direct mail and marketing solutions, is transforming local marketing for small enterprises with its accessible and efficient Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) services. Recognized for its innovative approach, Catdi Printing plays a crucial role in aiding businesses, particularly in the healthcare sector like dentists, to engage with local communities through focused direct mail campaigns.

Why EDDM is Becoming the Choice for Local Businesses

EDDM’s growing popularity among local enterprises stems from its affordability and targeted methodology. Differing from traditional direct mail, EDDM enables businesses to connect with every household in a designated area without needing specific addresses, making it perfect for local entities looking to bolster their community presence and customer base. Catdi Printing’s proficiency in this domain has been pivotal, offering tailor-made solutions that meet the distinct requirements of small businesses.

Elevating Customer Experience with Innovative Ecommerce Platform

In their ongoing commitment to customer convenience and digital progress, Catdi Printing announces the introduction of their new ecommerce platform. This platform streamlines the direct mail campaign process – from design to execution – making it simpler for businesses of various scales to interact with their target audience.

‘Go.Catdi.Com’: A New Portal for Marketing Expertise

Expanding their digital offerings, Catdi Printing unveils ‘Go.Catdi.Com‘ – a comprehensive resource for marketing insights, tips, and effective EDDM strategies. This platform serves as an invaluable guide for businesses aiming to maximize their direct mail campaign effectiveness.

Catdi Printing’s Advancements in Large Format and Custom Printing

Alongside EDDM, Catdi Printing has excelled in large format and custom printing solutions. Their advanced technology and skilled team enable them to provide an array of services, from banner printing to bespoke marketing materials. This versatility cements Catdi Printing’s status as a comprehensive provider for all printing and marketing requirements.

“Through our innovative ecommerce platform, ‘Go.Catdi.Com,’ and our diverse range of services, we aspire to simplify direct mail marketing and establish it as a robust tool for local businesses, especially those in healthcare,” stated Carlos Alonso, President of Catdi Printing. “Our success, particularly with dental practices, showcases EDDM’s potential in fostering community ties and propelling business growth. Our expertise in large format and custom printing further reinforces our leadership in the sector.”

Nationwide Coverage with 9 Facilities Across the USA

Catdi Printing’s extensive reach, with 9 facilities spread across the nation, ensures comprehensive marketing support. Their nationwide network provides prompt and efficient service, bolstering their leadership in the printing and marketing sphere.

Catdi Printing’s latest initiatives represent a significant advancement in direct mail marketing, marking progress towards more interconnected and business-oriented community engagement. For small businesses and healthcare providers, these innovations offer new avenues for impactful and cost-effective local marketing.

For additional details, please visit Catdi Printing’s website at www.catdi.com.