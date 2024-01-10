Central Platform Services Ltd Partners with CTE for Exclusive Distribution of TRACCESS Range

Central Platform Services Ltd (CPSLift.com), a prominent player in the access platform sector, has recently announced a strategic partnership with CTE UK, a leader in access platform innovation. Effective from 1st January 2024, this alliance entrusts CPSLift.com with exclusive dealership and distribution rights for the CTE TRACCESS range across Great Britain.

This collaboration marks a significant expansion in CPSLift.com’s product line, underlining the firm’s commitment to offering advanced powered access solutions to its wide range of clients.

Unveiling the CTE TRACCESS Series

The CTE TRACCESS series comprises an advanced selection of track-mounted spider access platforms, tailored to meet the demands of diverse industries such as construction, building maintenance, and arboriculture. These platforms offer working heights from 13 to 27 metres, addressing a broad spectrum of operational needs.

Each model in the CTE TRACCESS lineup incorporates state-of-the-art technology, guaranteeing top-notch performance and user-friendliness. Renowned for their remarkable working height and outreach, these platforms are ideal for challenging assignments. Their compact build allows for exceptional agility in various settings, both indoors and outdoors.

All CTE TRACCESS platforms are designed with a focus on efficiency and safety, ensuring dependable performance in rigorous work conditions. The series also includes electric-powered models, catering to the growing demand for sustainable, low-emission alternatives.

Central Platform Services Ltd invites interested parties to explore the CTE TRACCESS series at cpslift.com/access-platforms/cte-traccess-platforms. Ideal for complex construction, detailed maintenance, or arboricultural tasks, this series aims to boost operational efficiency.

A Pioneering Alliance

The partnership between Central Platform Services Ltd and CTE UK epitomises the former’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in the access industry. By incorporating the TRACCESS range into their portfolio, Central Platform Services Ltd reaffirms its dedication to delivering innovative and versatile solutions to its customers.

John Burton, Director of CPSLift.com, commented on the partnership:

“We are excited to embark on this journey with CTE UK, a partnership that aligns perfectly with our ethos of innovation and excellence in the access industry. The introduction of the CTE TRACCESS to our product offering is a milestone for us, signifying not just an expansion of our product portfolio but also a leap forward in meeting the evolving needs of our diverse clientele.

These state-of-the-art track-mounted spider access platforms are a game-changer, offering unparalleled versatility, advanced technology, and eco-friendly options. The move is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and reinforces our position as a leader in the access industry.

We are confident that the TRACCESS range will offer our customers enhanced operational capabilities and efficiency, particularly in challenging environments. It’s a proud moment for us at CPSLift.com, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our customers.”

Craig Rooke of CTE UK said:

“We at CTE UK are delighted to partner with Central Platform Services Ltd, a company that mirrors our commitment to excellence and innovation in the access equipment industry. The decision to have CPSLift.com as the sole GB dealer and distributor for our CTE TRACCESS range is rooted in our shared vision of delivering high-quality, versatile, and sustainable access solutions across Europe and the UK.

The TRACCESS series, with its advanced technology and environmentally conscious design, represents the future of the industry, and we are confident that this partnership will greatly benefit the GB market. Central Platform Services Ltd’s expertise and outstanding reputation in the sector make them the ideal partner to promote and support our cutting-edge TRACCESS platforms.

We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this collaboration will have on businesses and operators across Great Britain, and we are proud to be part of this exciting new chapter with CPSLift.com.”