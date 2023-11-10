Coddies Introduces Feathers McGraw Slippers to Mark 30th Anniversary of Wallace & Gromit’s The Wrong Trousers

Coddies, the unique footwear brand known for its inventive shoes and slippers, has introduced its latest creation, the Feathers McGraw Slippers, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Nick Park film “Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers.”

Crafted as a homage to the cunning penguin character Feathers McGraw, these slippers are officially licensed merchandise from Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit. Staying true to Coddies’ distinctive style, these plush slippers faithfully replicate the character’s iconic red rubber glove disguise.

Jack Bennet, the founder of Coddies, expresses the brand’s enthusiasm, stating, “Marking the 30th anniversary of the iconic “Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers,” Coddies is excited to bring a dash of nostalgia and a whole lot of fun to everyday footwear. Having Aardman’s approval ensures that these slippers remain faithful to the spirit of the original character, making them an official piece of Wallace & Gromit memorabilia.”

Coddies‘ new slippers maintain the brand’s commitment to premium comfort, featuring memory-foam soles. Now available, these slippers promise to not only keep your feet cozy but also add a touch of mischief to every step you take.

Jess Houston, Senior Product Development Manager at Aardman, shares her thoughts on the collaboration, saying, “It’s been great to work with a fun, fashion forward company like Coddies. They’ve done a brilliant job in producing these cosy slippers, we hope they put a smile on the faces of Wallace & Gromit fans this Autumn.”

About Coddies

Coddies was started in early 2018 with the idea of shaking up the footwear industry with an aquatic twist. Bored by the constant repetition of summer shoe styles, Coddies founder Jack Bennet decided to create footwear that was totally unique and unquestionably fun, inspired by his travels all around the world. As the Coddies range grows into more weird and wonderful ideas as does its base of loyal customers around the globe, helping the brand to fulfill their goal of producing footwear that makes people smile.

About Aardman

Aardman is an employee-owned company, based in Bristol (UK) and co-founded in 1976 by Peter Lord and David Sproxton. An independent, multi-Academy Award® and BAFTA® award winning studio, it produces feature films, series, advertising, games and interactive entertainment. Current animated productions include the feature length sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and a brand new Wallace & Gromit film for 2024.

The studio runs the Aardman Academy which has a commitment to nurturing talent by delivering excellence in film and animation training and mentoring. The Aardman Academy offers a variety of courses from intensive one-day workshops teaching production skills and storyboarding, to comprehensive twelve-week courses for professionals in craft based subjects from model making to animation.