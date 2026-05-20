Ergochair and Office Interiors Join Forces Under New ‘Access Environments’ Group

Ergochair and Office Interiors Wholesale have come together under the newly formed Access Environments group, reflecting their shared ownership and complementary strengths across specialist seating, workplace furniture supply and logistics.

Both businesses will continue to operate as distinct brands, with their existing teams, customer relationships and routes to market remaining in place. The Access Environments identity has been introduced to communicate the broader capability now available across the group, while preserving the expertise and reputation of each business.

For customers, dealers and partners, the closer alignment means access to a wider product offering: Ergochair’s ergonomic seating expertise alongside Office Interiors’ extensive workplace furniture portfolio, stockholding and delivery infrastructure. The group structure also supports more joined-up project support, broader sourcing options and a more resilient supply chain.

Rob Lunga, Chairman of Access Environments, said: “Ergochair and Office Interiors are highly complementary businesses with distinct strengths.”

“Access Environments gives us a clearer way to communicate the scale and capability behind the two brands, while allowing each business to retain the identity, relationships and focus that made it successful.”

Ben Caton, Managing Director at Ergochair , said: “Ergochair has always been focused on helping people sit, work and live better. Our strength is bespoke seating, particularly where comfort, adaptability and personalisation really matter.”

“Being part of Access Environments allows us to support customers with a broader workplace solution when they need it, without diluting our focus on ergonomics.”

Ben England, Managing Director at Office Interiors Wholesale , added: “Office Interiors has built its reputation on product range, stock availability, service and reliable delivery. Our customers value the speed and consistency we bring, and that will not change.”

“Working alongside Ergochair within Access Environments adds specialist ergonomic seating expertise to the wider group, giving customers and partners access to a more complete solution.”

The Access Environments identity is now in place, with both businesses focused on building on their respective strengths while responding to increasing demand for more flexible, performance-driven workplace solutions.

Both teams will be attending Clerkenwell this week and look forward to connecting with partners, customers and industry colleagues throughout the event.