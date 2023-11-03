Flexiss Group and LGIM Celebrate As SureStore Bury Wins Two Awards

Flexiss Group and Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) are delighted to proudly announce that SureStore Bury, part of their innovative SureStore portfolio, has achieved a remarkable double victory. The self-storage facility was named as “Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year 2023” at the FEDESSA European Self Storage Awards in October, following its success as “UK Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year” at the UK SSA Awards earlier in May 2023.

The Self Storage Association United Kingdom (SSA UK) Awards, held at the Hilton Metropole Birmingham, and the FEDESSA European Self Storage Awards in Rotterdam, are both highly esteemed events. The events aim to recognise outstanding contributions and achievements in the self-storage industry. Considering the intense competition and high standards expected within the industry, these awards are particularly significant.

SureStore Bury, which opened its doors in September 2019, represents the fourth facility in the SureStore network and is part of Flexiss Group, a leading independent storage management platform. Located just off the M66 at the bustling Pilsworth retail park, the facility has been an example of innovation in self-storage. The Bury self-storage facility offers Home Storage units, Business Storage units, Drive-up Storage for even easier access and Trade Counters for local businesses.

As well as state-of-the-art storage solutions, the facility features a range of purpose-built offices and quickly established itself as a leader in the market. The facility’s strategic design and amenities, including a 1000sqft ground floor office with comprehensive facilities, have set a new benchmark in the industry.

Paul Whitaker, Commercial Director at Flexiss Group, expressed his pride in the achievement: “An absolutely amazing achievement considering this is our first time in with the ‘big boys’ after only opening the first SureStore in 2018. This double win at both the UK and European levels is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the self-storage industry.”

Operations Director Jon Gardner of SureStore added, “SureStore Bury is a shining example of what makes our industry great. Well-trained, friendly multi-talented staff, flexible solutions for all customer types, a deep connection to the local community, and a stack of tech which means we are always ready for anything.”

Flexiss Group have introduced new technologies to provide a sustainable storage offering, making sure they have the smallest carbon footprint possible. Some of the sustainable schemes you can find at their stores are integrated EV charging points, LED lighting, PV panels and cycle storage. They are committed in creating all future new builds to be Net Zero Carbon in operation.

This double award win for SureStore Bury not only highlights the facility’s exceptional service and operational excellence but also underscores the strategic vision and industry leadership of Flexiss Group and LGIM. Their commitment to providing top-notch storage solutions, customer service, and innovative business practices has clearly paid dividends, setting a new standard for quality and excellence in the self-storage industry.