NBB Recycled Furniture Set to Present Sustainable Innovations at the Holiday Park & Resort Innovation Show 2023

NBB Recycled Furniture, a trailblazer in eco-friendly outdoor furniture solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the eagerly awaited Holiday Park & Resort Innovation Show 2023. This prestigious event is scheduled for the 15th and 16th of November at the NEC, Birmingham, commencing at 9 am.

The Holiday Park & Resort Innovation Show stands as a premier exhibition catering to professionals within the holiday park and resort industry. NBB Recycled Furniture is set to take center stage at the exhibition, presenting a comprehensive array of sustainable and environmentally conscious outdoor furniture options designed for communal spaces, open-air areas, and lodges.

Driven by a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and a fervent desire to craft remarkable guest experiences, NBB Recycled Furniture has earned its status as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to elevate their amenities. Their collection of 100% recycled plastic outdoor furniture not only requires zero maintenance for up to 25 years but also aligns with eco-conscious principles, assisting holiday parks and resorts in reducing their carbon footprint.

Tickets for the Holiday Park & Resort Innovation Show can be secured through the following link: https://lnkd.in/eDSy-jN3

This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to engage with NBB Recycled Furniture’s knowledgeable team, who stand ready to offer invaluable insights and personalised solutions tailored to the precise requirements of your holiday park or resort. Discover how NBB Recycled Furniture can assist you in crafting a more sustainable and inviting environment for your esteemed guests. Visit NBB Recycled Furniture’s team at Stand HP1074.