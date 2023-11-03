TurnKey Make-Ready Welcomes Devin Wilbourn as New CEO

Property service company TurnKey Make-Ready has appointed Devin Wilbourn as its new CEO. Devin Wilbourn brings a wealth of strategic leadership experience and a proven track record of driving businesses to new heights. His extensive knowledge of the property services sector and dynamic business approach make him the ideal leader to guide TurnKey Make-Ready towards unprecedented success.

“I am honored and excited to lead TurnKey Make-Ready as its CEO,” said Devin Wilbourn. “This company has a remarkable product unlike anything currently available to the Multi-Family Industry. I am eager to help make it the standard for turn service over the coming years.”

Under Devin’s leadership, TurnKey Make-Ready aims to revolutionise the property service landscape by blending technological advancements and operational excellence with an unparalleled customer experience. His strategic vision encompasses streamlining operations, expanding service offerings, and fostering strategic partnerships to further enhance the company’s already robust capabilities.

“I am thrilled to welcome Devin Wilbourn as our CEO. His visionary leadership and extensive experience in scaling organisations aligns perfectly with the future direction of TurnKey Make-Ready,” said Founder Trey King.

TurnKey Make-Ready remains committed to delivering high-quality, scalable property services to its clients, and Devin Wilbourn’s appointment as CEO signals another exciting phase of innovation and growth for the company.

For more information about TurnKey Make-Ready, please visit tkmakeready.com