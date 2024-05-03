FXIFY Celebrates a Year of Groundbreaking Success and Industry Recognition

FXIFY™ commemorated its 1-year anniversary on May 1st, 2024, marking a year defined by remarkable growth and important milestones. The company achieved over $8,700,000 in payouts to funded traders, saw more than $1.7 trillion traded across its accounts, and registered upwards of 80,000 new accounts, reflecting FXIFY’s unique approach to prop trading.

Bobby Winters, Co-Founder and CEO of FXIFY and FXPIG, stated: “FXIFY has made a big impact in just a year. We attribute it to one thing: genuinely putting traders first. We listen to what our traders want. They demand the best prop trading experience — we offer instant payouts on demand, a wide range of evaluation programs, unique addons, and the best trading platforms and execution in the market. When a community of traders sees this, word spreads fast.”

In its first year, FXIFY has not only celebrated its growth but also earned accolades such as “Best Trading Tailored Account Provider UK 2023” and “Leading Prop Trading Firm 2023” from International Business Magazine, enhancing its status as a leader in the industry. FXIFY remains dedicated to broadening its array of products and platforms, striving to deliver top-notch prop trading experiences.

Providing up to $400,000 in trading capital with up to a 90% performance split, FXIFY stands out for its instant payout capabilities, enabling traders to receive funds from the first day on a live-funded account. The firm offers an array of trading platforms and customizable programs, including 1, 2, and 3 phase programs with tailored account types and add-ons, to suit diverse trading preferences.

Bobby Winters added: “It is our 20 years of experience in the forex brokerage industry that sets us apart from other prop firms. We know what it takes to give our clients the best experience, from trading platforms, execution, customer support, and evaluation programs. This gives our traders the confidence they need to navigate this rapidly changing and growing environment so they can focus on what’s important to them – trading and payouts.”

As a member of a well-established brokerage group, FXIFY utilizes its rich experience to maintain robust growth. Known for its reliable payouts, effective trade execution, and exceptional customer service, FXIFY is globally recognized as a top leader in the prop trading space.