Gotham’s streets, or more accurately Qatar’s streets, owe their safety to Knowsley-based rubber component manufacturer Ley Rubber. Just as iconic as the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” the 1989 Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman film series is a symbol of cinematic history. Designed with the dark and brooding essence of the caped superhero, this Batmobile’s design is unparalleled.

Originally constructed for the 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton, the Batmobile was never intended for real-world road use. However, a Qatari Prince acquired the legendary vehicle at auction for nearly £1 million and wanted to drive it on Qatar’s streets. To make this possible, the Batmobile needed an important restoration project upon its return to the UK.

Ley Rubber Comes to the Rescue

The challenges were substantial. Ley Rubber was tasked with designing a weatherproof seal that would shield the Batmobile from the elements and dampen vibrations from its body panels. However, this wasn’t an ordinary car. Access to the cockpit was through a sliding roof panel, and the vehicle featured pop-up panels housing missiles that also required waterproofing.

Leveraging their extensive experience in bespoke rubber component design and manufacturing, as well as their deep expertise in transportation and classic cars, Ley Rubber was the perfect candidate to address the unique needs of this extraordinary vehicle.

Sealing the Deal

After meticulous evaluation, Ley Rubber’s Commercial Manager crafted a tailored solution using sponge rubber. This solution effectively sealed the roof, preventing water from entering the missile compartments and eliminating vibration noise originating from the bonnet. A large sponge bubble profile on one side of the roof, combined with a half dome solid sponge 16mm base, ensured a complete roof seal. Additionally, a SRS135 rubber component was used to guarantee weatherproofing at the top of the door where the roof slides back. To counteract the vibration issue on the bonnet, a small U channel profile IRS0840 was employed successfully.

The Dark Knight Rises Once More

Known for their expertise in tackling complex bespoke projects, Ley Rubber was dedicated to returning the Batmobile to the streets. This effort demonstrated that even a lesser-known sidekick like Ley Rubber can play a pivotal role in helping a superhero reclaim their iconic presence.

So, if you find yourself in Qatar, pondering why Batman is safeguarding the desert state instead of Gotham City, remember that the superhero found assistance from an unexpected ally—Ley Rubber. In a world that demands exceptionalism, Ley Rubber’s dedication has played a part in preserving a legendary symbol of cinema.