Manleys Secures Victory in FA Appeal for Young Footballer Charged with Racist Comment

Chester-based media, sports, and litigation practice, Manleys, achieved yet another triumph by winning an appeal for a young footballer who faced sanctions following an initial FA disciplinary hearing. The player, whose identity remains undisclosed due to legal reasons, was charged with making a racist comment during a league match last season.

Manleys presented grounds of appeal, arguing that the original decision was “Wednesbury unreasonable,” meaning that no other tribunal would have arrived at the same conclusion based on the facts and evidence. Additionally, they contended that the player did not receive a fair hearing.

Mark Manley, Managing Director of Manleys, represented the player during the appeal hearing. Expressing satisfaction with the outcome, he stated, “The player and his family are naturally very pleased that the appeal succeeded, and the sanction entirely lifted. The player accordingly considers himself exonerated.”

Highlighting the seriousness of the disciplinary charge and its potential long-term impact on the player’s reputation, Manley explained that such cases are intricate, requiring careful navigation of the regulations outlined in the FA Handbook. The initial sanction prevented the player from participating in a crucial Final, but through the successful appeal, he was allowed to play in the match, which his team ultimately won, achieving success both on and off the pitch.

Manleys is well-known for representing sportsmen and women in various sports, offering expertise in privacy, reputation management, contractual matters, and dispute resolution. The firm boasts a track record of accomplishments, having previously succeeded in cases before FIFA Arbitration panels and FA Rule K cases.