Yorkshire Company Joins Hands with Forbes’ China Top 50 Business to Introduce Off-Grid Energy Solutions in the UK

Xerogrid, a Yorkshire-based off-grid solar power company, has formed a strategic partnership with one of the world’s fastest-growing energy storage system providers, a Forbes China top 50 innovative business, with the valuable assistance of Energy Management and Industrial IoT company, Hark.

Leeds-based Xerogrid has been designated as the UK technical partner for China-based Pylontech‘s cutting-edge ‘Powercube’ battery systems, aiming to offer UK customers commercial scale energy storage both on and off the grid.

Established in 2009 by the seasoned entrepreneur Ian Emberton, Xerogrid boasts an impressive 14 years of experience in the renewable energy sector. It provides off-grid power solutions to commercial and domestic customers across the UK, Spain, and Africa.

The collaboration between Xerogrid and Hark, both graduates of the world’s most prominent business accelerator programme, Entrepreneurial Spark, commenced in 2016, and they recently joined forces to deploy Hark’s vendor agnostic cloud-based energy and IoT platform to Pylontech’s Powercube batteries. This innovative technology empowers Xerogrid to offer comprehensive solutions to business owners and energy managers, enabling them to store and control commercial-scale electricity effectively, while providing full monitoring and control of the systems.

Pylontech, founded in 2009 as a dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS) provider, leverages its expertise in electrochemistry, power electronics, and system integration to deliver reliable energy storage solutions globally. Honored as one of Forbes’ China’s 50 most innovative companies last year, Pylontech has emerged as a leading provider of energy storage systems worldwide.

The Powercube offered by Pylontech represents a robust grid-interactive renewable energy storage solution with intelligent system control. Xerogrid is now determined to accelerate its support for various industries, providing them with a cost-saving alternative to high electricity costs or grid connections, thereby saving energy-intensive businesses substantial expenses related to grid-based electricity bills. The industries that stand to benefit include farming and agriculture, leisure and travel, and manufacturing.

Ian Emberton, founder, and managing director of Xerogrid expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the fastest-growing global companies in the sector. Pylontech has been our preferred battery supplier for our off-grid solutions for the past five years. This new journey in partnership with Pylontech and their impressive Powercube will help us further support energy-intensive businesses, empowering them to reduce energy costs and enhance their environmental credentials.”

As the UK’s electricity grid situation becomes increasingly complex with expensive connections and intricate restrictions, Xerogrid sought a vendor agnostic UK-specific solution, and Hark effectively provided just that. “Jordan and his team at Hark have developed incredible technology that allows us to remotely monitor and control the entire site’s electricity systems, including solar and wind back generators, in conjunction with the Powercube,” added Ian.

Lily Cao, key account manager of Pylontech, also expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying: “We are delighted to collaborate with Xerogrid. Ian and his team clearly have ambitious plans to be the leading provider of containerised commercial battery solutions using Powercube across the UK, and the integration of Hark’s system is particularly impressive. We feel honored to contribute to a sustainable future by providing reliable battery storage solutions.”

The partnership between Xerogrid, Pylontech, and Hark sets the stage for an innovative and sustainable future, where off-grid energy solutions will play a crucial role in advancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.