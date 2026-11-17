Analysis of 743 speaker slots across 13 events shows women remain underrepresented, with only three conferences nearing gender parity

Men occupied 66.6% of speaker slots at major finance industry conferences, while women accounted for just 33.4%, according to new research from speaker agency Pomona Partners.

The analysis covered 743 speaker slots across 13 finance events. Of these, 495 were filled by men and 248 by women, meaning male speakers made up approximately two-thirds of the total.

Three events recorded a higher share of female speakers than the rest: Money20/20 Europe, where women held 42.6% of slots, FinTech Connect at 42.4% and Open Banking Expo at 40.0%. Although none achieved an equal gender split, the figures demonstrate that conference programmes can move closer to parity.

The results bring the process of speaker selection into focus, showing organisers the potential to include a wider range of voices and professional experience when developing event agendas.

Sam Shaw, financial journalist and Pomona Partners speaker, said: “Visibility and representation are absolutely crucial, especially in sectors – like finance – that have long been seen as ‘male-dominated’. Women make up half the population, are expected to control more of our wealth and – though progress is slow – are gaining a greater share of voice in boardrooms. The events circuit ought to reflect that direction of travel.

“Hearing from people with different experiences can offer a fresh perspective and hopefully inspire the next generation. Seeing more women on stages might encourage younger females working in finance to put themselves forward or raise their own profile.”

Katharine McNamara, from Pomona Partners, said: “Conference stages help shape the conversations that matter in finance. When men occupy two-thirds of speaker slots, we need to ask whose expertise and perspectives are being missed.

“Several events in this analysis show that a more balanced line-up is within reach. That means looking beyond familiar names, widening speaker searches and making representation part of programme planning from the outset. There is no shortage of women with valuable expertise to contribute.

“We’re calling on conference organisers to review the balance of their speaker programmes and broaden how they source contributors.”

Pomona Partners will continue its campaign to track and promote better gender balance, using data-led research and its extensive network of diverse, knowledgeable speakers to support conference organisers.