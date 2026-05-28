Plate Up Secures Almost £500,000 Investment Round Backed by Retail Leaders and Celebrity Chefs

LONDON, UK – May 28, 2026 – Plate Up, the free recipe-to-shopping app founded by former City lawyer Conor Boyle, has successfully raised close to £500,000 in fresh investment as the company looks to scale its mission of simplifying healthy home cooking for UK households.

Boyle, 42, stepped away from his legal career in 2021 to launch the business after identifying a growing frustration among busy families struggling to plan affordable and healthy meals. Having initially self-funded the company, Plate Up has now completed a funding round that surpassed its original £400,000 target within six weeks, attracting backing from a number of prominent names across retail, hospitality and finance.

Investors in the round include former Asda CEO Roger Burnley, OCU Group CEO Michael Hughes and Trading 212 CEO Mukid Chowdhury. Celebrity chefs Thom Bateman, Martyn Odell, Dean Edwards and James Wythe have also joined as investors and ambassadors for the brand.

Additionally, Zoe Collins, former Managing Director of the Jamie Oliver Group, has joined the business as a creative and commercial advisor.

Plate Up says the platform now serves a growing community of more than 10,000 monthly active users and over 50,000 registered users, with new customers joining every month. The app allows users to browse recipes from chefs including Tom Kerridge, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Jade Greenhalgh before purchasing ingredients directly through integrated supermarket partnerships with Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

According to Boyle, users can complete a full weekly grocery order in under three minutes through the app.

Unlike many competitors in the meal-planning sector, Plate Up operates without subscriptions or added mark-ups, something Boyle says remains central to the company’s long-term vision.

Conor Boyle, Founder and CEO of Plate Up, said: “Families across the country are constantly balancing convenience, cost and health when it comes to food. In many cases, the biggest obstacle is simply deciding what to cook and organising the shop. Plate Up removes that friction completely while keeping the service free and accessible.”

The latest funding will support new retail partnerships, further development of the platform’s AI-powered recipe recommendation technology, improvements to meal-planning features and the expansion of community-based cooking education programmes.

Boyle added: “My background in commercial law gave me valuable experience navigating complex business challenges. Having support from people who have built and led hugely successful companies is a strong endorsement of the direction Plate Up is heading.”

With fresh investment secured and its advisory network continuing to grow, Plate Up is preparing for its next phase of expansion, with plans to reach significantly more households across the UK and make healthy home cooking easier and more affordable for families nationwide.

ENDS