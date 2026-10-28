UK Mobile Plans Compared: International Calling Options Available from £3.50

LONDON, UK. October 28th, 2026 – For millions of people across the UK, international calls are a big part of everyday life. Whether it’s catching up with family in India, Pakistan, China or Bangladesh, or chatting with friends living elsewhere in Europe, staying connected with loved one’s matters. But with call charges adding up quickly, keeping in touch with people overseas can sometimes become more expensive than expected.

However, consumers do not always need to pay standard international calling rates. Choosing a suitable SIM-only bundle that includes international minutes can help reduce additional calling costs while providing data, local calls and, in some cases, roaming benefits.

But how much value can consumers get from an international-calling SIM?

Comparing the published plan prices, international minutes and roaming allowances provides a useful starting point.

Comparing UK SIM Plans: Price, Data and International Minutes

One of the most important considerations when choosing a SIM is the price-to-benefit ratio. A cheaper plan may only offer a lower data allowance, while a higher-priced plan may provide additional features such as international minutes and roaming benefits.

The following comparison uses published 30-day plan prices from Lyca Mobile UK and an alternative UK SIM providers.



Source: Published UK provider plan pages accessed 22 October 2026. Prices and offers may change. Published UK provider plan pages accessed 22 October 2026. Prices and offers may change. Lyca Mobile UK plans

Comparing mobile plans involves more than looking at the monthly price or data allowance. For people who regularly call family and friends overseas, the number of included international minutes, eligible destinations and out-of-bundle call rates can significantly affect the overall cost. Lyca Mobile UK Sim Only bundles combine data, UK calls and texts with international calling allowances, while benefits vary across other providers’ plans. Comparing these features alongside contract flexibility and roaming benefits can help consumers identify a SIM-only deal that suits their communication needs and budget. The best choice will depend on individual usage, the destinations included and the specific allowances.

International Calling: What Do the Included Minutes Cover?

For people who regularly contact family and friends overseas, the number of eligible destinations can be just as important as the number of included minutes.

Select Lyca Mobile UK bundles include 100 international minutes to countries across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania. Once you have used your allowance, rates will be applied accordingly which will allow you to continue speaking with your friends and family.

International calling feature | Lyca Mobile UK | Other UK providers

International minutes | 100 minutes | 100 minutes

Calls to India | ☑ | Depends on the plan

Calls to Bangladesh | ☑ | Depends on the plan

European destinations | Multiple supported destinations | Multiple supported destinations

North American destinations | ☑ (Canada and the USA) | Check the eligible destination list

Mobile and landline coverage | Depends on the destination and number type | Depends on the plan and destination



International calling allowances are subject to destination and number-type eligibility. Check the relevant provider’s current terms before making a purchase.

International Destinations Supported by Lyca Mobile

The destinations covered by Lyca Mobile’s plans include:

Asia: Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Americas: Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guadeloupe, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States.

Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guadeloupe, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States. Other Destinations: New Zealand.

For people who make regular international calls, these details are worth checking before choosing a bundle.

Roaming Benefits: More Than Just International Calls

International calling and roaming serve different purposes and should be compared separately. International calling allows you to call overseas numbers while using your phone in the UK, whereas roaming allows you to use your SIM while travelling abroad.

When comparing mobile plans, check international calling allowances and roaming benefits independently, as a plan that includes one does not necessarily offer the other.

For frequent travellers, roaming allowances can add value to a mobile plan by helping them stay connected without necessarily purchasing a separate travel SIM.

Roaming feature | Lyca Mobile UK | Other UK Providers

EU roaming | Included, with plan-specific data caps | Included on eligible plans

India roaming | Included on the UK Plan Unlimited, subject to terms | Available on select plans

China roaming | Up to 5GB on the specified UK Plan Unlimited offer | Check the applicable plan

EU roaming data allowance | Up to 35GB on the UK Plan Unlimited; lower caps apply to other plans | Up to 30GB with EU or India roaming benefits

International minutes from the UK | 100 minutes on select plans | Varies by plan



Roaming benefits vary by plan and can change. The figures above refer to published plan allowances. Roaming benefits vary by plan and can change. The figures above refer to published plan allowances. Check here for out of allowance charges

For consumers who travel regularly, these benefits may be particularly relevant. Before travelling, customers should check eligible countries, fair usage policies, data caps and any additional roaming charges.

How to Choose an Affordable International Calling SIM

Comparing mobile plans does not need to be complicated. Consumers can start by considering the five factors below:

Monthly cost: Compare the recurring price and make sure it fits your budget. International minutes: Check how many minutes are included and whether they cover the countries you call. Data allowance: Choose a plan with a data allowance that suits your typical usage. Roaming coverage: Check whether your destination is covered and how much roaming data is available. Flexibility: Consider whether you want a 30-day prepaid plan or one with a long-term commitment.

These factors can help consumers avoid paying for benefits they rarely use while ensuring they have enough international minutes for their needs.

Finding Value in International Calling

The cheapest way to call abroad from the UK depends on how you use your phone, which countries you call and how often you travel. Rather than choosing a plan based on price alone, compare the monthly cost, data allowance, included international minutes, eligible destinations and roaming benefits. These factors can help you identify a mobile plan that offers the right balance of affordability and connectivity.

For people who regularly make international calls, a SIM-only plan with included international minutes may be a practical alternative to paying standard per-minute rates. However, the overall value depends on the destinations covered, the applicable call rates after the allowance is used and any additional benefits included in the bundle.

Lyca Mobile UK offers PAYG SIM-only deals starting at £3.50 . Compare the available plans and their calling, data and roaming allowances to find an option that matches your requirements.



Explore the available options: Lyca Mobile UK Pay As You Go SIM Deals