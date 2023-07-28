Visionary Entrepreneur Ismail Cem İyitoğlu Launches Revolutionary Fire Engineering Business in London

Renowned industrial engineer and visionary entrepreneur, İsmail Cem İyitoğlu, is on a mission to make a global impact in the fire engineering market with the establishment of a cutting-edge fire systems company in London.

Having already earned acclaim as a leader in the Turkish market, İyitoğlu’s ambitious venture is poised to revolutionise fire safety on the international stage by introducing innovative solutions that safeguard properties and save lives in the event of a fire.

Headquartered in London, İyitoğlu’s newly-founded company, Atak Trade, is committed to exporting the latest technological advancements in fire systems worldwide. Drawing on a wealth of experience in delivering top-notch fire engineering solutions to businesses and individuals in Turkey, Atak Trade is well-prepared to take on new challenges and capitalise on global opportunities.

Having received recognition for its outstanding contributions to fire safety in Turkey, Atak Trade‘s strategic expansion to London aims to push the boundaries of fire engineering even further by sharing its expertise and advanced solutions with customers across the globe.

At the core of İyitoğlu’s fire engineering enterprise lies an extensive array of top-of-the-line products designed to meet the most stringent safety and performance standards. Their offerings include state-of-the-art fire suppression systems, precision-engineered fire alarms, and robust fire doors, each meticulously developed and tested to ensure optimum reliability and efficiency in fire prevention and containment.

Driven by an unyielding commitment to enhancing fire safety, İsmail Cem İyitoğlu’s team of seasoned experts have been tirelessly working on groundbreaking technologies set to revolutionise fire safety management. These innovations are poised to streamline fire safety protocols for businesses and individuals, making it easier and more efficient to protect their properties and the lives of occupants.

Choosing London as the base of operations offers Atak Trade unparalleled global reach. Situated in one of the world’s major financial and business hubs, the strategic location grants access to diverse markets and industries, enabling the company to cater to the unique fire safety needs of clients worldwide.

Excited about the company’s expansion, İsmail Cem İyitoğlu expressed his sentiments, stating, “We are thrilled to be expanding our business to London and bringing our expertise in fire engineering to a global audience. Our innovative solutions are designed to help businesses and individuals protect their property and the people inside it, and we are excited to be able to share our expertise with the rest of the world.”

With İyitoğlu’s unwavering dedication to fire safety, a rich array of state-of-the-art products, and the promise of transformative technologies, Atak Trade’s London-based venture is poised to redefine the global fire engineering landscape, providing businesses and individuals with an unrivaled standard of protection and peace of mind.