WellBox, the B Corp certified corporate gifting company, has launched a new milestone gifting platform to help employers recognise birthdays, work anniversaries and other important career moments with timely, thoughtful gifts, without the administrative burden.

Milestone gifting is the practice of recognising the key moments in an employee’s working life, such as a birthday, a work anniversary or a long service milestone, with a gift that arrives on time and feels personal. WellBox has built the platform so employers can do this consistently, rather than leaving it to whoever happens to remember.

The platform allows employers to select the occasions they want to celebrate, upload their team using a spreadsheet or connect one of 14 HR and payroll systems, and then choose the gifts. They can send gifts directly or issue an invitation, allowing employees to select their own gift and provide their delivery address. WellBox schedules the year in advance, checks each gift seven days before its due date and notifies the employer if action is needed.

Research by Gallup and Workhuman in 2022 found that just 23% of employees strongly agree their organisation has a system in place to recognise work milestones such as promotions and work anniversaries. WellBox’s platform aims to help employers address this gap with a more structured approach to recognition.

“Most employers want to recognise their people at the moments that matter, but it usually depends on someone remembering,” said Jennifer Lam, Chief Kindness Officer at WellBox. “Milestone gifting makes recognition consistent, so every employee is thought of, not just the ones someone happened to remember.”

Milestone gifting is available now at wellboxes.co.uk/pages/milestone-gifting.