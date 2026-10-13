bet365 Recognised as the UK’s Leading Casino App Following Brand Refresh

STOKE-ON-TRENT, UK. October 12th, 2026: bet365 has earned recognition as the UK’s Best Casino App through the Eilers & Krejcik 1H26 Product Analysis Testing. The result comes shortly after the company’s ‘We Know Betting’ brand evolution, providing further recognition of its focus on delivering a high-quality mobile casino experience supported by extensive content and continued innovation.

The bet365 Casino app combines a wide choice of contemporary slots, live dealer tables and exclusive games with an accessible, streamlined interface. This combination reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to provide a distinctive digital entertainment experience for the UK market.

The achievement also reinforces the message at the centre of ‘We Know Betting’. The platform celebrates bet365’s industry experience, specialist knowledge and passion for betting, translating these strengths into the app’s design, player safety provisions and range of gaming experiences.

bet365’s Alex Sefton, Global Chief Marketing Officer, said:

“Being named the UK’s best casino app is a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work of our teams across the board.

“Backed by unrivalled industry expertise and a true understanding of what makes a phenomenal gaming experience, this award is just the start as we continue to demonstrate that ‘We Know Betting’.”

Drummond Central Creative Director, Kevin Lynn, said:

“Saying you know what customers want is easy. Proving it is harder. Being named the UK’s Best Casino App, together with our latest advert, does exactly that, showing how years of experience shape a product built around its customers. That’s what ‘We Know Betting’ is all about.”

bet365 continues to develop its mobile gaming proposition in response to a fast-moving industry, with a focus on technology, entertainment, security and responsible gaming.

For further information about bet365 Casino and to download the award-winning app, visit https://casino.bet365.com/home.