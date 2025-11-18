Roulette77 Unveils Enhanced Casino Rating Framework for US Players

Roulette77 has rolled out its refreshed rating system designed to give US players clearer, data-backed insights into online casinos. The new framework uses six core factors to assess platforms that host roulette games.

The updated system makes it easier for users to compare casinos by offering transparent information on areas that directly influence safety and overall gameplay quality. With structured data and clear evaluations, players can make confident decisions before signing up.

Each casino is now reviewed through a detailed six-step process covering licensing and security, game selection, promotional offers, payment options, customer service standards, and overall ease of use, ensuring a well-rounded assessment for players.

The first step in the evaluation process is to verify the casino’s license. The Roulette77 team checks to ensure that each recommended casino has a valid license from recognized authorities, such as the UK Gambling Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority, or other international licensing bodies. The next stage involves checking fairness, during which the team reviews financial transactions, privacy policies, security, and compliance with anti-money laundering standards and KYC requirements. An important aspect of the evaluation is game variety, focusing on the quality and diversity of roulette games, including classic versions and modern formats with bonus rounds. The team also evaluates bonuses and promotions, checking the terms, fairness, and clarity of the offers for players. During the review process, they test payment methods, payout speed, and the convenience of banking systems, as well as customer support, assessing the availability and effectiveness of different communication channels. Finally, the evaluation includes looking at the user interface, from website navigation to the quality of the mobile version.

Advantages of the 6-Level Rating System

Full transparency. The rating allows players to see the complete picture of each casino without relying on unverified sources.

Objectivity in evaluation. Casinos are assessed based on clear and objective criteria, excluding commercial interests.

Extensive security checks. All recommended casinos hold the necessary licenses and meet safety and fairness standards.

Quality and variety of games. The rating considers not only the availability of roulette but also the variety of its versions, from standard to innovative ones.

Simple and accessible format. Each casino is presented in an easy-to-understand format with clear recommendations and facts.

This new rating system provides players in the USA with a clear and understandable guide, helping them navigate the wide variety of online casinos available. Unlike many websites with unstructured ratings, where information can be incomplete or unreliable, the Roulette77 system offers objective, detailed reviews based on factual data. Players can trust the system, knowing that each recommendation goes through a strict verification process. This makes it easier to find reliable and high-quality platforms.

“We understand how important it is for players to choose a casino they can trust. With our 6-level system, we provide thorough checks so players can feel confident in their choices and enjoy the game without unnecessary risks,” says Andrew Shepard, Head of Product at Roulette77.

Facts and Figures About Roulette77

Roulette77 operates in 140 countries, offering localized versions tailored to regional features and player preferences.

The platform supports over 70 languages, making it accessible to a global audience.

With monthly traffic exceeding 100,000 users, the site continues to attract more roulette fans.

The library offers more than 100 free demo games, allowing players to explore games and practice strategies without registering.

Roulette77 has reviewed over 500 casinos, carefully evaluating their licenses, payment methods, and game offerings.

Since its launch in 2018, the project has helped over 1,000,000 players worldwide make informed choices.

The platform offers 10 useful tools, including calculators, simulators, and strategy testers, all available for free use.

About Roulette77

Roulette77 is an international project dedicated to online roulette. The platform operates in 148 countries and is available in more than 70 languages. It offers expert reviews, strategies, free demo games, analysis tools, and a roulette simulator. The mission of the project is to promote responsible gaming and help users find safe online casinos and suitable roulette formats.

