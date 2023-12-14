Model Embraces Single Life This Christmas, Focusing on Self-Care and Independence

Model Chloe Amour has declared her intention to spend this Christmas single, confidently stating that she doesn’t need a man for company or gifts.

Known for her stringent criteria for potential partners, including financial stability and specific physical attributes, Chloe has chosen to forego dating this festive season.

After spending the previous Christmas with an ex, the 32-year-old influencer from Los Angeles has decided to focus on herself, celebrating with self-bought presents and the company of family and friends.

Chloe plans to share updates with her 2.1 million Instagram followers (@realchloeamour), emphasizing her independence.

She expressed to NudePR, “This Christmas, a man isn’t on my wishlist. I’m looking forward to more guidance from the universe and concentrating on self-care and self-love.

“I’m treating myself to a new Tesla Model X and some winter clothes for the holidays.

“Enjoying the single life during the holidays means freedom and no worries about loneliness.

“I believe the universe will introduce the right person to my life when the time is right.”

Chloe’s decision to avoid dating stemmed from a disappointing experience where her date reacted negatively to her career in adult content creation.

As a successful content creator, Chloe is accustomed to buying her gifts. She has previously received extravagant presents from fans, including designer shoes and lingerie.

However, she wishes only for her fans’ continued support this year.

Last year, Chloe holidayed at a luxury resort in Miami with her ex. Still, she plans a cosy, family-focused celebration in festive pyjamas this year.

Chloe hopes her story will inspire other single women during the holidays, advocating for self-love and independence.

She advises single women to embrace their autonomy. She encourages couples to cherish each other and the holiday season without stress.

